The 10 Most Gorgeous Luxury Spas On The Planet

Meredith Galante
most beautiful spas in the world

Photo: Copyright: The Ritz-Carlton

 

 

For the prices that luxury spas charge, guests should expect superb amenities.

Our friends at architecture website Emporis have ranked the 10 most beautiful spas in the world, based on the spas’ height and view, as well as architectural features and interior design.

All of the spas are in metropolitan cities and are perfect for escaping the hustle and bustle below.

#10 The George Hotel; Hamburg, Germany.

#9 Millenium Hilton; Bangkok, Thailand

#8 Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC; New York City

#7 Grand Hotel Central; Barcelona, Spain

#6 Shangri-La's Far Eastern Plaza; Taipei, Taiwan

#5 Park Hyatt; Sydney, Australia

#4 Traders Hotel; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

#3 Mandarin Oriental; Tokyo, Japan

#2 Marina Bay Sands; Singapore

#1 The Ritz-Carlton; Hong Kong, China

Looking for something unconventional?

DON'T MISS: Wine Baths, Sexy Salons, And Other Bizarre Spas Around The World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.