The fantasy world of 'Skyrim' has never looked better

Dave Smith
SkyrimNexusMods/Rudy102

It’s been nearly four years since “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim” debuted, and it’s still one of the world’s most popular games, selling millions of copies across PCs and consoles.

A big reason for Skyrim’s continued success is the “mod” community, where programmers and enthusiasts develop creative modifications to the giant fantasy world of “Skyrim” for others to download and enjoy on their PCs.

Some “Skyrim” modifications can be ingenious and funny, like replacing all the dragons in the game with Thomas the Tank Engine. But “Skyrim” modifications can be absolutely gorgeous, too.

One PC modder based in Spain, who goes by the name of “UnrealSkyrim” on YouTube and Facebook, has mixed over 1,000 different modifications from hundreds of different creators. He’s taken “Skyrim” to a whole new level. 

Take a look at how this one PC modder transformed “Skyrim” by building on others’ modifications.

This is what 'Skyrim' looks like untouched. Keep in mind, this is from 2011.

YouTube/RydarGames

And this is what 'Skyrim' looks like in 2015, thanks to Unreal.

NexusMods/Rudy102
YouTube/UnrealSkyrim
YouTube/UnrealSkyrim
YouTube/UnrealSkyrim

It even looks great in motion.

RAW Embed

RAW Embed

'Skyrim' was a beautiful game in 2011.

YouTube/theRadBrad

But it looks so much better thanks to the game's modding community.

YouTube/UnrealSkyrim

The level of detail from grand vistas...

YouTube/UnrealSkyrim

...to small details...

YouTube/UnrealSkyrim

...results in a stunning world ripe for exploration.

YouTube/UnrealSkyrim

Even character models look significantly improved.

YouTube/UnrealSkyrim

This is what 'Skyrim' characters used to look like.

YouTube/UnrealSkyrim

Yeah, this is much better.

YouTube/UnrealSkyrim
YouTube/UnrealSkyrim

Check out Unreal's YouTube channel for more of his modding work in this and other games, including 'Grand Theft Auto 5' and 'The Witcher 3.'

