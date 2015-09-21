The fantasy world of 'Skyrim' has never looked better

It’s been nearly four years since “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim” debuted, and it’s still one of the world’s most popular games, selling millions of copies across PCs and consoles.

A big reason for Skyrim’s continued success is the “mod” community, where programmers and enthusiasts develop creative modifications to the giant fantasy world of “Skyrim” for others to download and enjoy on their PCs.

Some “Skyrim” modifications can be ingenious and funny, like replacing all the dragons in the game with Thomas the Tank Engine. But “Skyrim” modifications can be absolutely gorgeous, too.

One PC modder based in Spain, who goes by the name of “UnrealSkyrim” on YouTube and Facebook, has mixed over 1,000 different modifications from hundreds of different creators. He’s taken “Skyrim” to a whole new level.

Take a look at how this one PC modder transformed “Skyrim” by building on others’ modifications.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.