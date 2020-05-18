The most beautiful rivers in the US

The Animas River in Colorado and the Yellowstone River in Yellowstone National Park are some of the last free-flowing, undammed rivers in the US.

The Potomac River is known as “The Nation’s River” for its importance in American history.

The Colorado River flows through seven states and the Grand Canyon.

There are over 250,000 rivers in the US. Crucial sources of food, water, power, and transportation, they have played an important role in American history.

They also happen to be gorgeous natural wonders.

Here are 12 stunning rivers that flow through the US.

Kenai River in Alaska is known for its distinctive turquoise colour and plentiful trout.

Alan T Bassett/Shutterstock The Kenai River.

The Kenai River flows through Chugach National Forest and the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge. No motorised boats are allowed on the water to maintain its pristine colour.

The Columbia River is the largest river in the Pacific Northwest.

Anderl/Shutterstock The Columbia River.

The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, where the river splits Oregon and Washington, was established by Congress in 1986.

The Hudson River is an iconic part of the New York City skyline.

Javier Renes/Shutterstock The New York City skyline on the Hudson River.

The Mohican Native American tribe called the Hudson “Muhheakunnuk,” meaning “Great Waters Constantly in Motion.” Today, the river is named for English Explorer Henry Hudson, who sailed it in 1609.

The Rio Grande River is the fifth-longest river in the US.

CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock The Rio Grande River flows through the Santa Elena Canyon in Big Bend National Park, Texas.

The Rio Grande River forms the border between Texas and Mexico. In Texas’ Big Bend National Park, the river passes through the 1,500-foot-high walls of the Santa Elena Canyon.

The Colorado River is known as the “Lifeline of the Southwest.”

benedeck/Getty Images The Colorado River.

The Colorado River flows through seven states: Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Nevada, Arizona, and California. It also forms part of the border between Mexico and Arizona.

The Snake River travels through Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.

Jason Patrick Ross/Shutterstock Grand Teton National Park over the Snake River in Wyoming.

The name Snake River comes from the Snake, or Shoshone, Native American tribe. The river drops from an elevation of 9,800 feet in northwestern Wyoming to 340 feet above sea level in Washington, making it useful for powering hydropower dams.

The Animas River in Colorado is one of the last undammed, free-flowing rivers in the US.

Layne V. Naylor/Shutterstock The Animas River.

The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad travels along the river for a scenic ride.

The Bighorn River in Montana and Wyoming is popular fishing destination.

Butler Stock Photography/Shutterstock The Bighorn River.

The Yellowtail Dam, completed in 1967, turned the wild river into a haven for rainbow and brown trout.

At 2,350 miles long, the Mississippi River is the second-longest river in the US.

Paul Brady Photography/Shutterstock The St. Louis skyline along the Mississippi River.

Early explorers used the Mississippi River to explore more of the northern and central parts of what is now the US. The river is still used to move markets today – barges transport 175 million tons of freight each year, according to the National Park Service.

The Potomac is known as “The Nation’s River” because of its prominence in American history.

Jon Bilous/Shutterstock Rapids on the Potomac River in Maryland.

George Washington lived along the Potomac, and the Battle of the Chesapeake in 1781 was a crucial naval victory over a British fleet in the American Revolution. It was also part of the Underground Railroad that slaves used to escape to freedom. Congress established the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail in 1983.

Yellowstone River is known for its gorgeous scenery in Yellowstone National Park.

Jess Kraft/Shutterstock The Yellowstone River in Yellowstone National Park.

The river flows through Wyoming, Montana, and South Dakota. It’s the longest undammed river left in the continental US.

Congress designated the Merced River in Yosemite National Park as a National Wild and Scenic River in 1987.

canadastock/Shutterstock Yosemite Valley in Yosemite National Park in California.

The Merced River flows through the Yosemite Valley, where swimming and boating are popular attractions. For now, Yosemite is offering a virtual tour of the river.

