RANKED: The 20 most beautiful PlayStation games ever made

Video games have evolved a lot over the years, from the goofy polygonal graphics in the first “Metal Gear Solid” to the hyperrealistic games currently in development, like “Detroit: Become Human.”

But realism isn’t everything — some of the most beautiful games ever released came out 10+ years ago, standing out instead for excellence in their overall art direction.

Since the world of gaming is wide and varied, we’re just going to focus on PlayStation exclusive games for now, which was plenty difficult enough.

These are the most beautiful PlayStation exclusive games ever made.

20. 'The Unfinished Swan' Sony 'The Unfinished Swan' is a stunning video game that blurs the lines between fine art and entertainment. You start in a completely blank environment -- as you throw dark ink on your surroundings, you'll slowly reveal the details of the landscape that surrounds you. Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita 19. 'Kingdom Hearts 2' Square Enix Though 'Kingdom Hearts 2' isn't the most technically impressive game, Square Enix deserves major kudos for its ability to seamlessly blend 'Final Fantasy' and Disney into one beautifully cohesive world. A third entry in the series is coming to PlayStation 4 in the next year or two that looks fantastic, but until then, we're happy to keep ogling at this now decade-old game. Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 18. 'God of War III Remastered' Sony The 'God of War' series its known for its brutal action and over-the-top boss battles that draw from the imagery of Greek legend. The dark and gritty art direction is beautiful, in that grotesque, Quentin Tarantino way. Though the whole series is beautiful, the most recent entry stands out as something truly incredible to look at. That is, until the new 'God of War' unveiled at E3 in June comes out. Platform: PlayStation 4 17. 'Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster' Square Enix The 'Final Fantasy' series has always been known for its inventive visuals, and never has that been more evident than in the recent remaster of 'Final Fantasy X' and 'Final Fantasy X-2' that recently came out for the PlayStation 4. The upcoming 'Final Fantasy XV' looks like it will give this a run for its money, but for now, this remains the most beautiful 'Final Fantasy' game we've ever seen. Platform: PlayStation 4 16. 'Ico' Sony Though the adventure puzzle game 'Ico' came out 15 years ago, it remains one of the most visually stunning games to ever come out for a PlayStation console. You play as a young boy guiding a magical young girl around a castle, uncovering its secrets and fighting against its many demons. The painterly art style lends it a maturity and grace that most games can't compete with. Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 15. 'Silent Hill' Sony This is another case of 'it may not look like much now, but it was amazing when it first came out.' In 'Silent Hill,' you play as Harry Mason, searching for his missing daughter in the creepy town of Silent Hill. Since rendering three-dimensional landscapes was nearly beyond the capabilities of the original PlayStation, the makers of 'Silent Hill' designed the game to make everything outside of your immediate line-of-sight obscured and incredibly foggy. Rather than be limited by the hardware at the time, 'Silent Hill' uses this fog to imbue the horror game with an overwhelming sense of dread. And, if you're a fan of the show 'Stranger Things,' this game was a prime inspiration for the design of the Upside-Down, the show's creepy alternate dimension. Platform: PlayStation 14. 'Hohokum' Sony 'Hohokum' is a whimsical and visually inventive sidescrolling puzzle game. What 'Hohokum' lacks in realism, it more than makes up for in innovation and sheer artistic brilliance. You play as a thin, flying, snake creature, exploring the world's many hidden secrets, and interacting with its goofy inhabitants. Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita 13. 'Puppeteer' Sony Let's just face it: puppets are creepy. The sidescrolling platformer 'Puppeteer' knows this all too well. It embraces that creepiness, mixing an 'Alice in Wonderland' aesthetic with the handmade appearance of the world to create something truly unique. Platform: PlayStation 3 12. 'Flower' thatgamecompany 'Flower' isn't a traditional video game in any sense of the word. You press buttons and move around a little joystick, but it's more of a meditative experience than anything. An interactive poem, maybe. 'Flower' is one of those games that's hard to describe, but incredible to experience first hand. And it probably goes without saying that it's amazing to look at. Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita 11. 'The Witness' Thekla Hold your angry emails, please. We know this came out on PC, too, but the sheer beauty of 'The Witness' trumps the pedantry of whether it's really a PlayStation exclusive. In more ways than one, 'The Witness' might be the most controversial choice on this list, because it will utterly consume some people's lives while it will send an equal amount of people running in the opposite direction. Essentially, it's an open-world puzzle game where you're the sole inhabitant of an otherwise abandoned island, exploring its eerily quiet buildings and beautiful landscapes while you solve its ridiculously difficult line-based puzzles. Aside from the way the game itself has divided the opinions of players, there's simply no denying that 'The Witness' is downright gorgeous. Platforms: PlayStation 4, PC 10. 'Little Big Planet 3' Sony Keeping with the theme of video games that look handmade, it's time to mention the 'Little Big Planet' series. This charming franchise has always been known for its cutting-edge visuals, boasting cute characters that look as if they were made out of real yarn, cloth, and burlap. Platform: PlayStation 4 9. 'Shadow of the Colossus' Sony Created by the same team that made 'Ico,' 'Shadow of the Colossus' uses a similar visual style and amps it up even farther. In this game, you play a young adventurer that has to fight a series of massive, skyscraper-sized monsters. Seriously, the sheer scale of these monsters is absolutely stunning. 'Shadow of the Colossus' took the gaming world by storm when it was first released, and it still looks beautiful today. Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 8. 'Infamous Second Son' Sucker Punch The 'Infamous' games have been a major staple of the PlayStation ecosystem since 2009. In these games, you play a character with newly acquired super powers, able to freely explore a city and progress through the game however you wish. The most recent entry, 'Infamous Second Son,' is an amazing visual achievement. Your character, Delsin Rowe, can get a wide variety of super powers, but the most visually stunning is the 'neon' power set, which lets you zoom across the city in an incredible blur of light and colour. Platform: PlayStation 4 7. 'Abzu' Giant Squid Studios Despite the relative newness of 'Abzu' -- it just came out on PlayStation 4 this month -- it undoubtedly deserves a spot as one of the most gorgeous PlayStation games ever made. You play a scuba diver, whose identity and purpose is mostly shrouded in mystery, exploring the depths of a lush and beautiful seascape. You'll swim amongst manatees, rays, and countless other species of marine animals, weaving your way through dense forests of kelp as you restore damaged portions of the sea back to life. We've been awestruck by games before, but 'Abzu' is filled with wonder and majesty at every turn. Platforms: PlayStation 4, PC 6. 'Bloodborne' FromSoftware Pretty is probably not the right word to use to describe 'Bloodborne.' It is gorgeous though, in a sort of Gothic, terrifying, awe-inspiring way. 'Bloodborne' is an achievement in art direction not only for its incredibly rendered environments, but also for its many horrifying monsters that you encounter as you skulk through the city's dark alleyways. This one is not to be missed. But maybe you should play with the lights on. Platform: PlayStation 4 5. 'Resogun' PlayStation 'Resogun' came packaged with most PlayStation 4s when the console originally launched in 2013, and it remains one of the most gorgeous games ever released on any PlayStation system. It mixes a futuristic art style with retro-style voxels (think pixels, but three-dimensional). 'Resogun' is kind of like 'Galaga,' but made for the 21st century -- and it's a lot more pleasant to look at. Platform: PlayStation 4 4. 'Ratchet and Clank' Insomniac As our own Ben Gilbert put it, 'Ratchet and Clank' looks like a Pixar movie. Though the actual movie based on this game hasn't been too well-received, the game itself is one of the most charming we've ever played. Platform: PlayStation 4 3. 'The Last of Us Remastered' Sony/Naughty Dog 'The Last of Us' was considered one of the greatest achievements in video gaming when it first came out towards the end of the PlayStation 3's peak popularity in 2013, and the game's recent remaster for the PlayStation 4 takes it to the next level. 'The Last of Us' is not only one of the most visually stunning video games ever made, but it also has an incredible story that rivals those told by our best films. Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 2. 'Uncharted 4' Naughty Dog Dave Smith, deputy editor here at Business Insider, called 'Uncharted 4' 'one of the most beautiful games (he's) ever played,' and he's not wrong. It's essentially like playing through an 'Indiana Jones' movie. 'Uncharted 4' is made by Naughty Dog, the same company behind 'The Last of Us,' so it's no surprise this one made the list, too. The 'Uncharted' series has long been a flagship franchise on PlayStation systems, and Naughty Dog has always been synonymous with cutting-edge quality. 'Uncharted 4' is truly a sight to behold. Platform: PlayStation 4 1. 'Journey' thatgamecompany Superlatives and hyperbole get thrown around a lot, but 'Journey' is simply one of the most beautiful games ever made. You play an entirely silent protagonist, exploring a vast desert, and interacting with the various creatures and structures you come across. Like 'Flower,' which was also made by thatgamecompany, describing 'Journey' will only do a disservice to the experience of playing it for yourself. But there's no doubt that 'Journey' is the most beautiful PlayStation game ever. Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3

