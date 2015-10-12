The 17 most beautiful Metro stations around the world

Shutterstock/luckyraccoonThe Toledo station in Naples, Italy, is filled with incredible artwork.
In countries around the world, public transportation systems have been transformed into stunning spaces.
With grand chandeliers, architectural designs, and light projections, these metro stations will make your commute anything but boring.
We’ve put together a collection of the most awe-striking Metro stations around the globe, from the Formosa Boulevard Station of Kaohsiung, Taiwan, to the chandelier-filled Komsomolskaya in Moscow, Russia.
Inside the Formosa Boulevard Station of Kaohsiung, Taiwan, is a 4,500-panel glass artwork by Narcissus Quangliata that is said to be the largest glass work in the world. Thanks to the stunning kaleidoscope effects of the piece, the area has actually been proposed as a venue for weddings.
The Toledo station in Naples, Italy, also stands as a stunning wonderland thanks to the artwork of Robert Wilson called 'Light Panels' that illuminates the station corridor. With a depth of 164 feet, it's one of the deepest stations in Naples.
The Komsomolskaya station in Moscow, Russia, is a Neoclassical-inspired station designed by Dmitry Chechulin. Inside are chandelier ceilings that resemble those found in grand ballrooms and mosaics inspired by a famous wartime speech given by Stalin.
Get lost in the imaginary world of Jules Verne at the Arts Et Métiers Station in Paris, France, which was designed by comic artist François Schuiten and includes copper walls lined with submarine-style windows and giant gears that hang from the ceiling.
Dubai is known for its opulence and its Khalid Bin Al Waleed Station is no exception. Massive chandeliers in the shapes of glowing jellyfish dangle from its ceilings to cast a blue glow over the station, which also holds images of traditional pearl divers.
The Atocha Train Station in Madrid, Spain, is the city's largest and includes steel and glass construction blended with tropical gardens throughout its concourse. While waiting for your train, view the station's display of sculptures.
Stockholm is also home to the Kungsträdgården metro station, which houses the relics of the old Stockholm Makalös palace and hosts an impressive industrial-looking design.
The Avtovo metro station in Saint Petersburg, Russia, is lined with chandeliers located at the center of the walking areas and on the station platforms, ornaments decorated with Laurel branches, marble columns, stately mosaics, and historical memorials.
The Park Pobedy Station in Moscow, Russia, is also stunning with its stained glass, floor-to-ceiling marble structures, cavernous ceilings, and some of the longest escalators in Europe at 413 feet.
Albeit being a tourist attraction rather than a station, the Bund Sightseeing Tunnel in Shanghai, China, takes passengers though an underground ride underneath the Huangpu River and includes amazing audio-visual effects.
The entrance of the Palais Royal at the Musee du Louvre in Paris, France, is adorned with the artwork of Jean-Michel Othoniel, which intertwines coloured beads to form a beautiful design.
The Mayakovskaya metro station in Moscow, Russia, is considered to be one of the most beautiful. The station is decorated with marble, stainless steel, and lamps hidden inside oval niches on the ceiling with small panels designed by artist Aleksandr Deyneka.
