These are the 10 most beautiful laptops in the world

Lenovo Believe it or not, this is a laptop’s hinge.

Our smartphones are beautifully designed, so why not our laptops?

It wasn’t until recently that laptops actually started looking pretty good. They used to be clunky, bulky, dressed in an awful shade of dark grey, and were mostly void of any attention to design.

Check out 10 of the most beautiful laptops you can buy today (or very soon):

The Asus ZenBook's brushed metal exterior is pretty darn nice. Asus That brushed metal exterior really pops out when you first lay eyes upon the Asus ZenBook. The circular brushed finish gives it a beautiful matte sheen that follows you around as you look around it. Dell's XPS 13 and XPS 15 is conservative, but still an eye-catcher. Dell The reserved, professional-looking Dell XPS 13 and 15 might be the least flashy of the bunch, but the near-border-less display goes a long way in making this a desirable machine. The carbon fibre texture around the keyboard is very nice, too. The Razer Blade Stealth is an unexpected beauty. Razer Razer laptops are usually geared towards gamers who like super powerful specs and flashy neon lights shining through every orifice. But the Blade Stealth is a little different. Unlike most gaming laptops, which can get chunky since they need beefy graphics cards to run most games, the Stealth has has a sleek all-black design with a smooth, premium-feeling matte finish. It's sleek because it doesn't have a graphics card; the GPU is housed in a separate enclosure that you can connect to the laptop if you want to play games. For those who like a touch of eccentricity, you can also customise the colours of the backlit keys, and you can make them shine in cool patterns across the keyboard. The LG Gram looks better than the MacBook Air. LG The LG Gram is the ultra-minimalist of the pack. This metal, minimalist laptop might look a lot like Apple's MacBook Air, but the near-border-less display gives the LG Gram a sleeker, more modern look than its Apple counterpart. The MacBook Pro's metal and black glass design is still gorgeous. Apple The MacBook Pro's design has been around since 2008, but Apple has a knack with giving its products timeless designs that age very well. The MacBook Pro's slim metal and black glass design still makes for a super-sleek and beautiful laptop. The Samsung Ativ Book 9 Pro has beautiful lines. Samsung Samsung's classy line of Ativ Ultrabooks are slim and feature a curved design on its side edges. It gives the sense that it's floating above the table it's laying on. The Acer Aspire S7 has a gorgeous white glass exterior. Acer/YouTube The Acer Aspire S7 might be a year old now, but it has a beautiful glass exterior you don't often see on laptops. The white gives it a clean, modern look, too. The Yoga Pro 900 is as pretty as it is flexible. Lenovo The centrepiece of the Lenovo Yoga Pro 900 is its special hinge that looks like metallic jewellery or a fancy watch band. It also lets you swivel back the display a full 360 degrees. It's also super-thin with an all-glass display that doesn't leave any doubt that this is a premium laptop. If you don't fancy the metallic orange colour, or 'clementine orange' as Lenovo calls it, you can choose from other colours like champagne gold or silver. The Yoga's hinge looks like it belongs on a Rolex. Lenovo The HP Spectre is an opulent laptop. HP The HP Spectre is the opposite of the minimalist LG Gram. The hinge looks like a milled bar of gold and it has copper accents throughout the body that exudes luxury. It's also the thinnest laptop in the world at the moment. The Spectre hasn't been released yet, but we're expecting HP to announce a date this summer. See the HP Spectre's hinge in action. via GIPHY The Microsoft Surface Book is beautiful in its own quirky way. Microsoft/YouTube Technically, the Surface Book isn't 100% laptop, as its detachable screen makes it a tablet hybrid. Still, unlike almost every single laptop/tablet hybrid out there, the Surface Book looks, feels, and works exactly like a laptop when you leave it attached to the keyboard. Its pale grey magnesium build gives the Surface Book a classy modern look that's unique among laptops, and it has a funky bendable hinge that has a retro look and feel. Just look at that hinge. You either hate it or you love it. Microsoft/YouTube

