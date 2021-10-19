The most beautiful engagement rings people have ever proposed with on ‘The Bachelor’ franchise
Samantha Grindell
-
Dozens of couples have gotten engaged since “The Bachelor” franchise premiered.
-
Today, all “Bachelor” engagement rings come from Neil Lane, but that wasn’t always the case.
-
Insider rounded up the best rings people have proposed with on the franchise.
Ryan Sutter proposed to Trista Sutter with a Neil Lane ring in the first season of “The Bachelorette.”
Ryan chose to pop the question with an emerald-cut ring that had a twisted band, as Brides
reported.
The Sutters tied the knot in 2003, and they are still married today.
Jennifer Schefft wore a Harry Winston ring during her brief engagement to Andrew Firestone in 2003.
At the end of season three of “The Bachelor,” Firestone proposed to Schefft with an oval-cut ring.
The couple’s engagement only lasted a few months, according to PopSugar.
In 2010, Jake Pavelka proposed to Vienna Girardi with a halo-cut ring.
The Neil Lane ring had not only a cushion-cut halo diamond in the center but the band was also covered in smaller diamonds, as Brides
reported.
Pavelka and Girardi had a dramatic break up shortly after season 14 of “The Bachelor” ended.
Although the couple’s engagement didn’t last long, the solitaire Asscher-cut ring Roberto Martinez proposed to Ali Fedotowsky with made a lasting impression.
The ring was from Neil Lane, according to US Weekly
.
Fedotowsky, who is now Ali Manno, and Martinez broke up about a year after they got engaged. Today, she is married to Kevin Manno.
Season 16 Bachelor Ben Flajnik chose a cushion-cut diamond for Courtney Robertson.
The Neil Lane ring had a diamond band, as Brides reported
.
Flajnik and Robertson broke up twice: First, after he proposed on the show, and they then ended things for good about a year after they got engaged.
Sean Lowe proposed to his now-wife Catherine with a 3.15-carat ring in 2013.
The cushion-cut ring from Neil Lane is worth approximately $US75,000 ($AU101,092), according to PopSugar
.
The Lowes are still married today, and they have three children.
Josh Murray selected an oval-cut ring for Bachelorette Andi Dorfman in 2014.
The Neil Lane ring was estimated to cost $US72,000 ($AU97,048), according to Brides
.
The couple split after a nine-month engagement, and Murray ended up proposing to Amanda Stanton on “Bachelor in Paradise.” They also broke up in 2017.
The ring Shawn Booth chose for Kaitlyn Bristowe in 2015 was reportedly worth $US150,000 ($AU202,184).
Booth proposed to Bristowe at the end of season 11 of “The Bachelorette” with a 3.5-carat Neil Lane ring that had a round cut, according to Brides
.
The couple broke up in 2018, and Bristowe is now engaged to Jason Tartick, who was on Becca Kurfin’s season of “The Bachelorette.”
Although they’re still together, JoJo Fletcher no longer wears the oval-cut ring Jordan Rodgers gave her on “The Bachelorette” in 2016.
Rodgers proposed with the 3.5-carat Neil Lane ring worth $US85,000 ($AU114,571) at the end of season 12 of “The Bachelorette,” as Brides
reported.
But Rodgers re-proposed to Fletcher in 2019 with a different ring so they could have a more private proposal.
Bryan Abasolo selected a pear-shaped ring for Rachel Lindsay in 2017.
The Neil Lane ring has a 3-carat gem and a diamond-covered band, per Brides
.
The couple got married in August of 2019.
Dylan Barbour presented Hannah Godwin with a 2.5-carat ring at the end of season six of “Bachelor in Paradise.”
The gem at the center of the cushion-cut ring had a diamond halo, according to Brides
.
The couple are in the midst of planning their wedding, according to US Weekly.
Zac Clark picked a stunning emerald-cut ring for Tayshia Adams in 2020.
The couple got engaged at the end of the 16th season of “The Bachelorette,” when Clark gave Adams a 3.25-carat ring from Neil Lane, according to People
.
The center gem was surrounded by diamonds and accented by even more diamonds on the band. The couple are still engaged today.