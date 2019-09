Princeton Review, arbiter of all things college-related, has just released its 2015 edition of its annual college rankings book.

The book ranks schools in dozens of categories, looking at everything from academics to the on-campus social scene.

Here are the 10 most beautiful college campuses in America, according to Princeton Review:

10. Florida Southern College, Lakeland, Florida

9. Princeton University, Princeton, New Jersey

8. University of Mississippi, Oxford, Mississippi

7. Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas

6. Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida

5. Scripps College, Claremont, California

4. Sweet Briar College, Sweet Briar, Virginia

3. Rhodes College, Memphis, Tennessee

2. Pepperdine University, Malibu, California

1. Colgate University, Hamilton, New York

