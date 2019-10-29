The 50 most beautiful cities in the world

Grisha Bruev / Shutterstock Bergen, Norway, is one of the most beautiful cities in the world, according to Flight Network’s survey.

If you’re already working on your 2020 travel bucket list, here are 50 more places to add.

Flight Network surveyed over 1,000 travel agencies, writers, and bloggers about the cities they find most stunningly gorgeous and ranked the answers.

Here are the 50 most beautiful cities on the planet.

50. Athens, Greece

Edwin Verin/Shutterstock An aerial view of Athens.

Take a walking tour of Athens to hit all of the major sites: Acropolis, the Parthenon, and the Panathenaic Stadium.

49. Beijing, China

SchnepfDesign/Shutterstock Traditional architecture in Beijing.

Aside from the Great Wall of China, one of the seven wonders of the world, other must-sees include the Forbidden City, Summer Palace, and the Temple of Heaven.

48. Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

Jaipur is also known as the “Pink City” for its colourful palaces. Tour Amber Palace, the Palace of the Winds, and the City Palace for the best of the city’s architecture.

47. Bergen, Norway

Bergen is a UNESCO World Heritage Site for a reason, with its colourful houses and mountain views. The mountain goats on Mount Fløyen add to the scenic charm.

46. Marrakesh, Morocco

Both Marrakesh’s Old and New Cities have plenty to offer visitors, from the stunning Koutoubia Mosque to the French-inspired Jardin Majorelle.

45. Dublin, Ireland

Matej Hudovernik/Shutterstock Dublin Castle in Dublin.

Dublin Castle and Trinity College are among the most iconic sites to visit. And of course, take a pit stop in an Irish pub for a pint of Guinness.

44. Cartagena, Colombia

alexmillos/Shutterstock The Cartagena skyline.

Cartagena offers both stunning beaches like Playa Blanca and majestic buildings such as San Felipe Castle and the Cathedral of Cartagena.

43. Bangkok, Thailand

bento42894/Shutterstock Temple views in Bangkok.

A trip to Bangkok must include touring the city’s many intricate palaces and temples, shopping at the famous floating market, and checking out the nightlife on Khao San Road.

42. San Sebastian, Spain

Botond Horvath/Shutterstock A beach in San Sebastian.

If you’re looking to dine at Michelin-starred restaurants, meander through scenic streets, and sunbathe on pristine beaches, San Sebastian is the place to be. Its Old Town and La Concha beach provide gorgeous views all around.

41. Dubrovnik, Croatia

Darko Bandic/AP Tourists walk through Old Town in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

“Game of Thrones” helped boost Dubrovnik’s popularity, having appeared as King’s Landing. A walk around the Old City walls dating back to the 600s provides panoramic views of the ocean and Mount Srd.

40. Seoul, South Korea

Between the royal palace of Changdeokung and the downtown district full of neon lights and street food, Seoul’s cultural contrasts blend together seamlessly.

39. San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Bill Perry / Shutterstock The Sanctuary of Jesus of Atotonilco in San Miguel de Allende.

The city’s centrepiece, the Sanctuary of Jesus of Atotonilco, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Other noteworthy attractions include the San Miguel Arcangel Parish and the Mercado de Artesanías.

38. Queenstown, New Zealand

Queenstown’s sweeping mountain and ocean views are world-renowned. Thrill-seekers can enjoy the scenery via skydiving or bungee jumping.

37. Hanoi, Vietnam

Hanoi’s Old Quarter is one of the world’s street food capitals, and the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

36. Berlin, Germany

S.Borisov/Shutterstock Berlin from above.

Berlin features an eclectic mix of historic and modern buildings. The Holocaust Memorial and the Reichstag building are among the most impactful stops.

35. St. Petersburg, Russia

Boris Stroujko/Shutterstock The Church of the Saviour on Spilled Blood in St. Petersburg.

The Church of the Saviour on Spilled Blood is one of the most recognisable symbols of St. Petersburg. As the second-largest museum in the world, the Heritage Museum also warrants a visit.

34. Cusco, Peru

Christian Vinces/Shutterstock San Blas in Cusco, Peru.

A short drive from Machu Picchu, Cusco is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in its own right featuring Koricancha Temple’s fusion of Inca and Hispanic cultures and the artsy San Blas area.

33. Zurich, Switzerland

Situated on the shores of Lake Zurich, cable cars up to Uetliberg mountain transport visitors to idyllic hiking paths. On the ground, hotspots include West Zurich’s shopping opportunities and the Swiss National Museum.

32. Quito, Ecuador

Shutterstock Basilica del Voto Nacional in Quito, Ecuador.

At La Mitad del Mundo, visitors can stand with one foot in each hemisphere at the equator. The church of Compañia de Jesús Jesuit and the active Pichincha volcano are also wonders worth seeing.

31. Edinburgh, Scotland, UK

Stockcube/Shutterstock Edinburgh Castle in Scotland.

Edinburgh Castle is the most iconic sight to see, but don’t miss the Old Town’s Royal Mile or Victoria Street’s multicoloured buildings.

30. Jerusalem, Israel

Jerusalem is divided into four quarters (Jewish, Christian, Muslim, and Armenian), each containing holy sites according to their traditions. The open-air market of Mahane Yehuda is also not to be missed, full of steaming pita bread, fresh hummus, and other Middle Eastern treats.

29. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai’s futuristic skyline features the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa. Watersports at Kite Beach and desert camel rides can also be accessed via the busy metropolis.

28. Havana, Cuba

YU_M/Shutterstock Colourful buildings in Havana.

Old Havana is a UNESCO World Heritage site with brightly coloured buildings and the Castle of Salvador de la Punta. For beach enthusiasts, snorkelling opportunities abound.

27. Madrid, Spain

There’s no shortage of landmarks to visit in Madrid, from Plaza Mayor to Puerta del Sol to Templo de Debod. Art museums and flamenco shows are also a Madrid specialty.

26. Bruges, Belgium

Emi Cristea / Shutterstock.com Historic buildings in Bruges.

Did you really visit Belgium if you didn’t try some of their world-famous chocolate? Bruges offers plenty of chances to do so, such as the Choco-Story Chocolate Museum.

25. Chicago, Illinois

cendhika/Shutterstock The Chicago skyline.

This lakefront city boasts iconic structures like Cloud Gate (often referred to as “The Bean”), the Willis Tower (one of the tallest buildings in the western hemisphere), and the ferris wheel at Navy Pier.

24. Hong Kong

ESB Professional/Shutterstock Signs in Hong Kong.

Victoria Peak is the best lookout spot to see the full extent of the city, and Hong Kong’s light show on Victoria Harbour is unparalleled.

23. Quebec City, Canada

nicepix/Shutterstock Old Quebec City in Quebec, Canada.

The castle-like Le Château Frontenac hotel overlooks Old Quebec City, which is packed with shops and cafes.

22. San Diego, California

San Diego’s perfect year-round weather makes it ideal for surfing, visiting animals at the San Diego Zoo, and enjoying its many parks.

21. Toronto, Canada

Toronto’s 1,815-foot CN Tower allows brave tourists to see the city from every angle, and the Royal Ontario Museum and Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada present an array of exhibits about the natural world.

20. Buenos Aires, Argentina

Diego Grandi/Shutterstock La Boca in Buenos Aires.

The La Boca neighbourhood of Buenos Aires is a bright canvas of colour, culture, and delicious local cuisine. The Recoleta Cemetery, which is the final resting place of many of Argentina’s presidents and leaders, is also worth a visit.

19. Vienna, Austria

saiko3p/Shutterstock Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna.

There are plenty of palaces to visit in Vienna. The enormous Schönbrunn Palace is the most iconic, but First Hofburg and Belvedere Palaces are also some of the city’s most beautiful spots.

18. Tokyo, Japan

Phattana Stock/Shutterstock Cherry blossoms bloom in Tokyo.

The ancient Sensō-ji Temple is the oldest temple in Tokyo, and it is surrounded by seasonal cherry blossoms. For the freshest sushi, visit the Tsukiji fish market, which is famous for its tuna auctions.

17. Istanbul, Turkey

TTstudio/Shutterstock The Galata Tower in Istanbul.

The Hagia Sophia Museum was used as both a church and a mosque, encapsulating the city’s rich cultural history. Istanbul’s Galata Tower, another historic landmark, dates back to the 1300s and measures 206 feet tall.

16. Budapest, Hungary

Budapest is also known as the “City of Baths” for its natural hot springs. The Széchenyi Medicinal Bath is the largest in Europe with 15 indoor baths and three outdoor geothermal pools. The city’s Gothic-style Parliament Building is also one of its top attractions.

15. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Barichivich/iStock The Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro.

Among Rio de Janeiro’s most famous sites are the 98-foot Christ the Redeemer statue overlooking the city, Sugarloaf Mountain (accessible by cable car), the annual Carnival, and popular beaches.

14. Prague, Czech Republic

TTstudio/Shutterstock Just some of the spires of Prague.

Prague is known as the “City of 100 Spires.” The 600-year-old Prague Astronomical Clock is also a whimsical sight to behold.

13. Amsterdam, The Netherlands

JeniFoto/Shutterstock A canal in Amsterdam.

In between taking in the city’s canals and characteristic tulips, visitors should see the Anne Frank house and the Van Gogh Museum.

12. Lisbon, Portugal

From the Tower of Belém on the Tagus River to São Jorge Castle’s overlook, it’s hard to find anywhere that isn’t strikingly beautiful in Lisbon.

11. Singapore

The city-state of Singapore entices visitors with the greenhouses of Gardens by the Bay and the half-fish, half-lion Merlion statue. The Marina Bay Sands hotel also boasts the world’s largest rooftop infinity pool.

10. Rome, Italy

S.Borisov/Shutterstock Ancient ruins in Rome.

When in Rome, the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain, and St. Peter’s Basilica are essential stops. Plus, anywhere that sells gelato.

9. Sydney, Australia

Shutterstock The famous Sydney Opera House.

The Sydney Opera House is the most recognisable of the city’s landmarks, but the Royal Botanic Gardens, Bondi Beach, and Harbour Bridge are also worthwhile attractions.

8. San Francisco, California

canadastock/Shutterstock Cable cars in San Francisco.

San Francisco is full of world-famous tourist sites, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, Fisherman’s Wharf, and the sea lions at Pier 39.

7. Cape Town, South Africa

Ben1183 / iStock Cape Town has stunning beaches and mountains.

The natural beauty in and around Cape Town provides many opportunities to enjoy the outdoors at places like Table Mountain National Park, Boulders Beach, and the Cape of Good Hope.

6. Barcelona, Spain

JeniFoto/Shutterstock Barcelona combines art with architecture.

Architect Antoni Gaudí left his mark on Barcelona, designing the La Sagrada Familia, Park Güell, Casa Milà, Casa Batlló, and other buildings people come from all over the world to see.

5. Vancouver, Canada

Edgar Bullon/Shutterstock Downtown Vancouver.

If you don’t have the stomach for the 200-foot-high Capilano Suspension Bridge, Granville Island Public Market and the English Bay offer entertainment at sea level.

4. Venice, Italy

Efired/Shutterstock A canal in Venice.

Gondola rides through Venice’s many canals are a no-brainer for any traveller. St. Mark’s Square and the Rialto Bridge also make for romantic destinations.

3. London, England, UK

Christian Mueller/Shutterstock Notting Hill in London.

Towering symbols of London include Big Ben, the London Eye, and, of course, Buckingham Palace. The city’s iconic Notting Hill neighbourhood is also instantly recognisable with its pastel-coloured buildings.

2. New York, New York, USA

New York City offers an endless variety of historical, cultural, and natural wonders, from the Statue of Liberty to Central Park to the legendary Broadway theatre district.

1. Paris, France

Jean-Pierre Lescourret/Getty Images The Champs-Elysees with Christmas lights.

The Eiffel Tower. Le Louvre. Arc de Triomphe. Champs-Élysées. Palace of Versailles. Need we say more?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.