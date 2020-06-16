The most scenic bridges to drive across in the US

Shutterstock The Golden Gate Bridge.

Driving is one of the safest ways to travel during the coronavirus pandemic, though the CDC still recommends avoiding non-essential trips.

Road tripping via scenic bridges can be a welcome vacation for those looking to escape this summer.

Bridges with beautiful views include the Golden Gate Bridge, the Hoover Dam Bypass, Bixby Bridge, and the Brooklyn Bridge.

Stay-at-home orders are beginning to lift in some parts of the US. After months inside, many are itching to travel while still being mindful of the ongoing pandemic. Though the CDC still recommends avoiding non-essential travel, driving is relatively low-risk, and road tripping across a scenic bridge can be a socially distant vacation option to consider.

Here are 18 beautiful bridges accessible by car in the US.

Driving across the Brooklyn Bridge provides stunning views of lower Manhattan.

mervas/Shutterstock The Brooklyn Bridge.

Completed in 1883, the bridge took 14 years and $US15 million to build.

In upper Manhattan, the George Washington Bridge connects Washington Heights and New Jersey.

Keith Sherwood/Getty Images The George Washington Bridge.

Underneath the bridge sits the Little Red Lighthouse, one of the last remaining lighthouses in New York City.

Royal Gorge Bridge in Colorado is the highest suspension bridge in the US.

jsteck/Getty Images Royal Gorge Bridge.

The bridge, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, towers 956 feet above the Arkansas River.

Rainbow Bridge in Niagara, New York, is right next to Niagara Falls.

orchidpoet/Getty Images Rainbow Bridge from the American side of the Niagara River.

The bridge can be used to drive between the US and Canada.

The Golden Gate Bridge is a recognisable landmark on the West Coast.

Shutterstock Golden Gate Bridge.

The bridge is known for its art deco style and special “International Orange” colour.

Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys offers endless views of sea green water.

Shutterstock/FloridaStock Seven Mile Bridge.

The bridge connects Florida’s mainland to the Florida Keys.

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is known for its yellow cables and ocean scenery.

Felix Mizioznikov/Shutterstock Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Connecting St. Petersburg and Bradenton, Florida, the bridge collapsed in 1980 when a freighter ship crashed into one of its support columns. The bridge was moved, raised, and fitted with bumpers called “dolphins” and reopened in 1987.

Bixby Bridge along the Pacific Coast Highway is an iconic lookout point.

Pung / Shutterstock Bixby Bridge.

Bixby Bridge sits 260 feet above Bixby Creek. The landmark appears in the opening credits of “Big Little Lies” as well as several films.

Roseman Bridge is a historic covered bridge in Madison County, Iowa.

Mick49/Shutterstock Roseman Bridge, built in 1883.

Built in 1883, Roseman Bridge is featured in the novel and the film adaptation of “The Bridges of Madison County.” Some believe that the bridge is haunted by a man who escaped from a county jail.

Bay Bridge in the Chesapeake Bay opened in 1952.

C. Kurt Holter/Shutterstock Bay Bridge.

Formally called William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial Bridge after the Maryland governor who approved its construction, it’s most commonly referred to as Bay Bridge.

Mackinac Bridge in Michigan stretches for 5 miles, making it the fifth longest suspension bridge in the world.

KyleHohler/Shutterstock Mackinac Bridge.

The bridge opened in 1957 as a path between Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas.

The Hoover Dam Bypass crosses over the Colorado River in Boulder City, Nevada.

Randall Runtsch/Shutterstock Hoover Dam Bypass.

Formally called Mike O’Callaghan – Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge, the structure boasts the longest concrete arch in North America.

Penobscot Narrows Bridge in Prospect, Maine, is taller than the Statue of Liberty.

Andy Wilcock/Shutterstock Penobscot Narrows Bridge.

From its observatory, the tallest bridge observatory in the world, visitors can see as far as 40 miles away.

London Bridge was bought by the founder of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and moved from London in 1968.

Peter Kunasz/Shutterstock London Bridge in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

The bridge is decorated with lampposts made from melted cannons belonging to Napoleon’s army from the Battle of Waterloo.

The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge between Ohio and Kentucky was the longest bridge in the world until the Brooklyn Bridge took its title.

EQRoy/Shutterstock The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge.

The bridge gets its name from John A. Roebling, a civil engineer who designed the structure.

The Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, is a civil rights landmark.

James Kirkikis/Shutterstock Edmund Pettus Bridge.

The bridge was the site of Bloody Sunday, when civil rights marchers were brutalized by police as they marched for voting rights in 1965. It’s now a National Historic Landmark.

The San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, completed in 1936, spans over 10,000 feet.

aspen rock/Shutterstock San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

The bridge has two sections, an East Span and a West Span.

Lake Pontchartrain Causeway in Louisiana is the world’s longest bridge over a body of water.

pisaphotography/Shutterstock Lake Pontchartrain Causeway.

Lake Pontchartrain Causeway stretches for 24 miles and is held up by 9,000 concrete pilings.

