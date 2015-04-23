The most breathtaking natural wonder in every state

It’s called “America the Beautiful” for a reason. In the US, geography and climate fluctuate drastically from state to state, resulting in a landscape that is as varied as it is stunning.

In celebration of Earth Day, we set out to find the most beautiful natural attraction in each state, using input from folks who have lived in these places.

Can you guess which state the picture to the right is from? Follow along to find out. (They’re in alphabetical order if you want to find yours quickly.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.