Congressmen Standing Hand-In-Hand, Singing 'We Shall Overcome' Is The Most Awkward Thing To Ever Happen In Washington

Congressional leaders took a break from being at each others’ throats Tuesday to hold hands and sing with each other. It was weird.

The singalong included Democrats John Lewis, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid, and Carl Levin. They were joined by Republicans John Boehner and Mitch McConnell. It took place when members of Congress gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Civil Rights Act of 1964 and a group sang “We Shall Overcome.” It was basically the political version of people swaying at a Phish concert.

Based on video of the event, the group looked quite awkward. Levin seemed to be especially disturbed to find himself swaying alongside his colleagues.

Watch a video of the singalong here or check out a Vine below courtesy of NBC News producer Frank Thorp V.

This post was updated with video at 4:9 p.m.

