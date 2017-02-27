The 9 most awkward moments in Oscar history

The Oscars honour moving performances and the highest acheivements in the film industry. But the ceremony itself? Never perfect, nor even close to it.
The comedic writing for the show often seems to falter, even with a good host, or hosts who seem good in theory (see: Anne Hathaway and James Franco).
Since the Oscar ceremony is brought to our living rooms as a live telecast, mistakes are bound to happen. Celebrites are people, too after all.
Throughout the Oscars’ 88-year history (coming up on 89), there have been some uncomfortable, weird, and just offensive moments that made everyone at home and at the ceremony itself feel very awkward.
Here are the most awkward moments throughout Oscar history:
In 2014, John Travolta introduced legendary singer Idina Menzel's performance of 'Let It Go' from 'Frozen.' For some reason, he called her 'Adele Dazeem' with a weird accent. It immediately spawned many, many jokes on social media. A year later, Travolta and Dazeem -- ahem, Menzel -- presented together as a joke, and he kept touching her face.
At the 2013 Oscars, Jennifer Lawrence got her first win for best actress for 'Silver Linings Playbook.' Dressed in a white and wide Dior gown, she tripped on her way up to the stage. In an act of notable chivalry, Hugh Jackman popped up from his seat to assist her, as did the presenter, best actor winner Jean Dujardin ('The Artist').
When she got a standing ovation, Lawrence joked that people were only doing it because they felt bad that she fell.
Seth Macfarlane hosted the Oscars in 2013 and got a generally terrible reception from Hollywood and viewers across the country. The New Yorker called it a 'hostile, ugly, sexist night.'
Macfarlane opened the ceremony with a song called 'We Saw Your Boobs,' which called out actresses in the audience who had shown their boobs in movies. The whole bit demeaned serious actresses for serious roles in serious movies (some of the movies he pointed out involved rape scenes), just because they happened to be topless at some point.
Singer Björk arrived at the 2001 Oscars in what is now known as the 'swan dress,' which was exactly what it sounds like. To enhance the look, Björk created 'ostrich bags' that allowed her to lay eggs on the red carpet. Although it appears on many worst-dressed lists, it's become iconic, and even has its own Wikipedia page. In 2015, the dress made it to an exhibit in her honour at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.
On the Oscars red carpet in 2000, first-time nominee Angelina Jolie brought her brother, Jamie Haven, as her guest. They shocked everyone when they shared an intimate kiss on the lips. Later that night, Jolie won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in 'Girl, Interrupted' and ended the speech talking about how much she loves her brother who she kissed on the actual mouth earlier. Rumours of an incestuous relationship spread, but soon faltered: It turns out they're just siblings who really, really, really like each other.
In 1974, as actor and host David Niven introduced Elizabeth Taylor to the stage to present the Oscar for best picture, a naked man ran across the stage right behind him. The streaker? Robert Opel, a photographer for LGBT publication The Advocate. Following the streak, Niven memorably said, 'But isn't it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get in his life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings?'
Some think the incident was staged, but we like to think it was pure Oscar magic.
In 2016, the singer won best original song for 'Writing's on the Wall' from the James Bond film 'Spectre.' Smith announced how thrilled he was that he'd just become the first openly gay man to win an Oscar. (He was incorrect. There had already been several.)
Smith got a lot of flack from the LGBT community and from Lady Gaga fans, who were upset that he beat her out for best original song. Her song, 'Til It Happens To You' was a frontrunner. The whole misunderstanding (and pressure from Gaga fans) caused Smith to quit Twitter.
In a misguided attempt to boost ratings with young viewers, the Academy invited James Franco and Anne Hathaway to host the 2011 Oscars as a duo. They had absolutely no chemistry. Franco didn't even appear to be trying, while Hathaway appeared to be trying too hard. And in an attempt to show off Franco's comedic side, he appeared onstage in a dress, while Hathaway appeared in a tux, for one of the strange yet dull jokes of the night.
At the 2016 Oscars, host Chris Rock introduced 'Clueless' actress and outspoken detractor of the Black Lives Matter movement to the stage. She got very little applause. She was on the stage for barely 30 seconds, and simply wished the audience a 'happy Black History Month.' (As a Fox News personality, she had also opposed Black History Month.)
The silence was awkward, and Chris Teigen's reaction became a famous GIF pretty much immediately.
