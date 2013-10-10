Most Australians Think The Manufacturing Industry Is Declining And Government Help Can't Save It: Survey

Holden CEO Mike Devereux. Photo: Getty Images

A survey has found most Australia’s don’t think the manufacturing industry can be saved, and are sick of their tax money being used to prop the sector up.

Reported in The Australian newspaper the government-commisioned survey found there was “little appetite” for continued assistance, with two-thirds of respondents saying the industry was in decline and unable to compete globally.

The government and carmakers are currently negotiating assistance to prevent companies such as Holden and Toyota shutting down their Australian plants. Holden reportedly rejected a government request that it increase its exports to 30% in return for more assistance, saying it was unrealistic.

Read more about the survey here.



Now read: Holden Has Rejected A Government Proposal To Double Its Exports And It Means Negotiations Just Got A Lot Trickier

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.