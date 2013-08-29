Most Australians Take Sick Leave On A Tuesday

Tuesday is the most common day for Australians to be off work sick, according to new data from absence management firm Direct Health Solutions.

The company records some 1000 absences a day on behalf of its clients, which include the ANZ Bank and iiNet.

“The analysis of that data reveals that more time is lost on Tuesdays … Mondays are the second highest day of the week,” DHS managing director Paul Dundon said.

“Fridays [are] the least likely day to be sick. Staff are much happier and likely to go to work on Fridays, which also tend to be more social and positive.”

DHS this week released results of its 2013 Absence Management and Wellbeing survey, which found that employees took an average of 8.93 days off a year on sick and carers leave, up from 8.75 in 2012.

Organisations surveyed said sick leave and lost productivity cost them an average of $2741 per employee per year.

