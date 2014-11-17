Most Australians Expect A Pay Rise In 2015, But Nearly Half Of Them Are Still Looking For A New Job

Scott McLaughlin celebrates after winning race 35 of the Phillip Island 400, part of the V8 Supercar Championship Series. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Australian professionals are increasingly confident of capturing a pay rise in 2015, according to an annual survey by recruiters Robert Walters.

Of those surveyed, 47% got a pay rise in 2014 and 26% received a bonus payment on top of their base salary.

Expectations are higher for 2015, with 60% of professionals anticipating a pay rise and 38% a bonus.

Most expect a modest rise of under 6%, as this chart shows:

Erica Lindberg, a director at the Sydney office of Robert Walters, says professionals in NSW are the most optimistic about their salary prospects in 2015 with 65% saying they expect to get one.

“Business confidence has been rising in NSW and as focus has shifted away from the resources sector, much of the hiring activity has been here,” she says.

Professionals in Queensland are the least hopeful, with half expecting their salaries to remain stagnant.

The professions surveyed included accounting, banking, financial services, human resources, information technology, sales, marketing, resources, engineering, construction, procurement, supply chain, logistics and secretarial and business support.

When asked at what point they would next be looking to change jobs, 45% of Australian professionals said within the next three months.

Just 24% are completely satisfied and said they will not be looking in the next two years.

Australians are largely motivated by a desire for career progression, with the majority saying this is the primary motivator for considering a new role, over and above salary, work/life balance and improved job security.

