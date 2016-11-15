Most Australians believe their managers don’t care

Iggy Pop. AFP/LOIC VENANCE

Australian managers don’t care about the career development of their staff, according to a poll by recruiters Hays.

More than half (51%) the 2,043 surveyed say their manager doesn’t care about their career development despite this being the number one reason behind resignations.

Only 22% say their manager champions their career development. Another 27% say their manager cares to some extent but they need to push for it.

“This is a wasted opportunity for employers, who know that offering career development is an important retention tool,” says Nick Deligiannis, managing director of Hays in Australia and New Zealand.

“We know a lack of career development is a top reason why people look for a new job, so why don’t bosses champion it and sit down with their staff to map out a career development plan?

“Career development doesn’t necessarily mean a promotion — although it certainly can. And not everyone actually wants a promotion. That’s why it’s so important to sit down one-on-one with people to find out what their career development goals are.”

Most research shows that employees are motivated by more than just cash.

They want a sense of purpose and to know that what they do makes a difference.

This, says Hays, means that the value in employee engagement terms of a competitive salary and perks has reduced.

“Employee engagement was traditionally driven by a good salary and attractive benefits, but today most people see these as a given,” says Deligiannis.

“Instead they look at what an organisation is working towards and known for. Crucially, they want to know that, as an employee, they will understand what they are working towards and how they make a difference, which gives them a greater sense of purpose.”

