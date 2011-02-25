The 10 Airlines With The Hottest Cabin Crews

A poll this month at London’s Business Travel & Meetings Show has scandalized the airline industry.



1,000 business travellers were asked what airline had the most attractive cabin crew. Although stewardesses used to be hired based on looks, of course this practice has changed in recent years. Nonetheless, airlines like Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic play on sex appeal in their ads.

And the winner of the poll was: Virgin Atlantic with 53% of votes. Singapore Airlines ranked second with 18%. Etihard ranked third with 12%.

Let us know your pick in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.