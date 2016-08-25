The most attractive jobs in New York, according to Tinder swipes

Earlier this year, Tinder released a list of the jobs people “swipe right” on the most, for both men and women. Now the company has released that list for New York.
In the US overall, the hottest job for men was “pilot,” but in New York, it was “engineer” (which ranked seven on the overall list). “Registered nurse” came in No. 3 for men in New York despite not even making the top 15 overall.
For women, “teacher” took the top spot in New York (No. 5 on the overall). And No. 2 was “stylist,” which was shut out of the overall list.
Tinder introduced the ability to add job information, along with education, to profiles in November. At the time, Tinder CEO Sean Rad told Business Insider that career was one of the most important things people looked at when assessing a potential date.
Here is the full list of the hottest jobs in New York:
Most Right-Swiped Jobs for Men
- Engineer
- CEO/Entrepreneur
- Registered Nurse
- Personal Training
- Financial Analyst
- Chef
- Advertising Account Executive
- Architect
- Student
- Musician
- Pilot
- Software Developer
- Firefighter
- Teacher
- Writer
Most Right-Swiped Jobs for Women
- Teacher
- Stylist
- PR/Communications
- Dental Hygienist
- CEO/Entrepreneur
- Physical Therapist
- Architect
- Financial Analyst
- Journalist
- Student
- Psychologist
- Event Planner
- Interior Designer
- Recruiter
- Pharmacist
