The 50 most attractive employers for engineering and IT students around the world

Reuters A man walks past a logo of Google in Zurich.

Employer branding company Universum just released this year’s World’s Most Attractive Employers.

In this annual ranking, Universum surveyed students from the 12 biggest economies to find out what kind of employers they would like to work for upon graduation.

Universum notes although traditional tech companies ranked at the top for engineering and IT students, these students are in-demand across industries as companies become more innovative.

Google is the most attractive employer for engineering and IT students, similar to last year’s ranking.

Globally, engineering and IT students are hoping to work at well-known tech and gaming companies in addition to professional services and automakers.

Employer branding company Universum just released its annual World’s Most Attractive Employers ranking. This is the 12th year that Universum surveyed students from the 12 countries around the world with the biggest economies to find out what kind of employers they would like to work for upon graduation.

The company asked over 126,000 engineering and IT students who they think are the most attractive employers. To do this, Universum asked students to name up to five of their ideal employers. Per Universum, companies must be listed and ranked among the most attractive employers in at least six of the 12 countries to be considered for this global ranking. The results were weighted based on the country’s gross domestic product.

Richard Mosely, chief strategist at Universum, said the overall ranking saw changes in student preferences.

“Careers in professional services, banking and strategic consulting all dropped in prestige, while careers in IT, automotive and even manufacturing rose significantly,” Mosely said. “What we are witnessing is a strong desire among students to work for industries which are more associated with tech innovation which are shaping the future.”

It is important to note that polling conducted by Universum took place between October and April, with the majority of polling ending in February or March. Therefore, the effects of the pandemic on these companies and students’ opinions are not clearly represented in the ranking.

Read on to find out what are the most attractive employers for engineering and IT students in the 12 largest economies.

50. PwC

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 49

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1

49. Bayer

Rank in 2019: 51

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 2

48. Schneider Electric

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images Close-up of an electric vehicle charging station from Schneider Electric in California in 2019.

Rank in 2019: 57

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 9

47. Unilever

Reuters Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam

Rank in 2019: 45

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 2

46. Electronic Arts

Reuters An Electronic Arts (EA) video game logo is seen at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles

Rank in 2019: 50

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 4

45. BP

Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 46

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1

44. Cisco Systems

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images The Cisco Systems logo is displayed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on February 25, 2019.

Rank in 2019: 41

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 3

43. Pfizer

Brendan McDermid/Reuters A logo for Pfizer is displayed on a monitor on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 29, 2019.

Rank in 2019: 39

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 4

42. Philips

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 55

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 13

41. PepsiCo

Rank in 2019: 42

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1

40. Shell

Reuters The logo of Royal Dutch Shell

Rank in 2019: 29

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 11

39. Bosch

Daniel Kloe/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 30

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 9

38. Oracle

Reuters/Robert Galbraith

Rank in 2019: 44

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 6

37. 3M

Koen van Weel/AFP/Getty Images The Dutch head office of 3M in South Holland, Netherlands, on November 5, 2014.

Rank in 2019: 40

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 3

36. Accenture

Rank in 2019: 37

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1

35. Huawei

Reuters Huawei headquarters building is pictured in Reading.

Rank in 2019: 35

Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change

34. Volvo Car Corporation

Reuters Volvo Cars U.S. production plant is pictured in Ridgeville.

Rank in 2019: 38

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 4

33. ExxonMobil

Reuters Workers are seen at the booth of ExxonMobil in preparation ahead of the LNG2019 in Shanghai

Rank in 2019: 34

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1

32. Lenovo

Bobby Yip/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 36

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 4

31. Nissan

Issei Kato/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 27

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 4

30. Nestlé

Reuters A logo is pictured during the 152nd Annual General Meeting of Nestlé in Lausanne

Rank in 2019: 31

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1

29. The Boston Consulting Group

ictor/Getty Images The Amsterdam office of the Boston Consulting Group in 2011.

Rank in 2019: 28

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1

28. IKEA

John Sibley/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 33

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 5

27. Deloitte

Reuters The Deloitte Company logo is seen on a commercial tower at Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi

Rank in 2019: 32

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 5

26. Adidas

SOPA Images/Getty Adidas

Rank in 2019: 26

Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change

25. Facebook

Christoph Dernbach/Picture Alliance/Getty Images Employees of the Internet company Facebook walk through the courtyard of the company campus in Menlo Park, California.

Rank in 2019: 22

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 3

24. Goldman Sachs

Ramin Talaie/Corbis/Getty Images Goldman Sachs traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, March 7, 2011.

Rank in 2019: 21

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 3

23. Dell

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Dell

Rank in 2019: 18

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 5

22. The Coca-Cola Company

Reuters Boxes of Coca-Cola are seen at a grocery store in Los Angeles

Rank in 2019: 23

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1

21. Procter & Gamble

Andrew Kelly/Reuters Procter & Gamble’s Dawn and Bounty are seen in a store.

Rank in 2019: 25

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 4

20. JPMorgan

Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 24

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 4

19. McKinsey & Company

Reuters Logo of McKinsey and Company is seen at VivaTech fair in Paris

Rank in 2019: 16

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 3

18. General Motors

Reuters The GM logo in Warren, Michigan

Rank in 2019: 17

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1

17. L’Oréal Group

AFP / Stringer / Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 19

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 2

16. Johnson & Johnson

Reuters FILE PHOTO: A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine, California

Rank in 2019: 15

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1

15. Ford Motor Company

Ford 2021 Ford Bronco.

Rank in 2019: 12

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 3

14. Toyota

Ramazan Kaya/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 13

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1

13. Daimler/Mercedes-Benz

Ralph Orlowski/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 14

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1

12. Volkswagen Group

Matthias Rietschel/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 20

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 8

11. Sony

Toru Hanai/Reuters Sony Corp’s President and Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida attends a news conference on their business plan at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on May 22, 2018.

Rank in 2019: 11

Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change

10. General Electric

Reuters The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is seen on the company building in Belfort

Rank in 2019: 10

Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change

9. Samsung

Reuters The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul

Rank in 2019: 8

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1

8. Siemens

Reuters The headquarters of Siemens AG is seen in Munich

Rank in 2019: 6

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 2

7. IBM

Reuters Man stands near an IBM logo at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Rank in 2019: 5

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 2

6. Intel

Amir Cohen/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 7

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1

5. Amazon

Reuters The Amazon logo is seen at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Bretigny-sur-Orge near Paris

Rank in 2019: 9

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 4

4. BMW Group

Jorge Silva/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 4

Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change

3. Apple

Mark Lennihan/AP

Rank in 2019: 3

Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change

2. Microsoft

Simon Dawson/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 2

Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change

1. Google

Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 1

Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change

