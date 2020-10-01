The 50 most attractive employers for business students around the world

- Employer branding company Universum just released this year’s World’s Most Attractive Employers.
- For the 12th annual ranking, Universum surveyed students from the 12 biggest economies to find out what kind of employers they would like to work for upon graduation.
- Find out which employers business students across the globe aspire to work for.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business students around the world are looking to work at innovative tech companies and automakers in addition to banking companies and consulting firms.
Employer branding company Universum just released its annual World’s Most Attractive Employers ranking. This is the 12th year that Universum surveyed students from the 12 countries with the biggest economies to find out what kind of employers they would like to work for upon graduation.
The company asked nearly 109,000 business students what companies and organisations they think are the most attractive employers. To do this, Universum asked students to name up to five of their ideal employers. Per Universum, companies must be listed and ranked among the most attractive employers in at least six of the 12 countries to be considered for this global ranking. The results were weighted based on the country’s gross domestic product.
Google was the most attractive employer for business students, as it was last year. However, this year’s ranking shows business students are also interested in working for companies outside traditional professional services and consulting firms. This includes well-known automakers like BMW Group and Toyota.
Business students also are seeking to work for employers that offer high future earnings and a friendly work environment.
It is important to note that polling conducted by Universum took place between October and April, with the majority of polling ending in February or March. Therefore, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on these companies and students’ opinions are not clearly represented in the ranking.
Read on to see the most attractive employers for business students in the 12 largest economies.
50. Heineken
Rank in 2019: 46
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 4
49. General Motors
Rank in 2019: 49
Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change
48. UBS
Rank in 2019: 45
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 3
47. Credit Suisse
Rank in 2019: 39
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 8
46. AB InBev
Rank in 2019: 42
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 4
45. Ford Motor Company
Rank in 2019: 47
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 2
44. Huawei
Rank in 2019: 48
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 4
43. Samsung
Rank in 2019: 41
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 2
42. Grant Thornton
Rank in 2019: 37
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 5
41. Dell
Rank in 2019: 43
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 2
40. Volkswagen Group
Rank in 2019: 44
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 4
39. Intel
Rank in 2019: 40
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1
38. Barclays
Rank in 2019: 33
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 5
37. Toyota
Rank in 2019: 38
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1
36. HSBC
Rank in 2019: 35
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1
35. Nestlé
Rank in 2019: 34
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1
34. Citi
Rank in 2019: 27
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 7
33. Facebook
Rank in 2019: 32
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1
32. PepsiCo
Rank in 2019: 31
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1
31. Deutsche Bank
Rank in 2019: 24
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 7
30. H&M
Rank in 2019: N/A
Change in rank, 2019-2020: N/A
29. Accenture
Rank in 2019: 28
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1
28. Daimler/Mercedes-Benz
Rank in 2019: 36
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 8
27. Unilever
Rank in 2019: 30
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 3
26. Johnson & Johnson
Rank in 2019: 26
Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change
25. Bain & Company
Rank in 2019: 23
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 2
24. IBM
Rank in 2019: 21
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 3
23. IKEA
Rank in 2019: 25
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 2
22. Bank of America
Rank in 2019: 20
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 2
21. Sony
Rank in 2019: 22
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1
20. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
Rank in 2019: 29
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 9
19. The Coca-Cola Company
Rank in 2019: 19
Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change
18. Procter & Gamble
Rank in 2019: 18
Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change
17. Adidas
Rank in 2019: 15
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 2
16. BMW Group
Rank in 2019: 17
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1
15. Morgan Stanley
Rank in 2019: 14
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1
14. The Boston Consulting Group
Rank in 2019: 13
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1
13. Nike
Rank in 2019: 16
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 3
12. KPMG
Rank in 2019: 6
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 6
11. McKinsey & Company
Rank in 2019: 10
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1
10. L’Oréal Group
Rank in 2019: 12
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 2
9. JPMorgan
Rank in 2019: 9
Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change
8. PwC
Rank in 2019: 3
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 5
7. Ernst & Young
Rank in 2019: 2
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 5
6. Goldman Sachs
Rank in 2019: 7
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1
5. Deloitte
Rank in 2019: 4
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1
4. Amazon
Rank in 2019: 11
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 7
3. Microsoft
Rank in 2019: 3
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 5
2. Apple
Rank in 2019: 5
Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 3
1. Google
Rank in 2019: 1
Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.