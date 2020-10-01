The 50 most attractive employers for business students around the world

REUTERS/Stephen Lam Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during a developers conference.

Employer branding company Universum just released this year’s World’s Most Attractive Employers.

For the 12th annual ranking, Universum surveyed students from the 12 biggest economies to find out what kind of employers they would like to work for upon graduation.

Find out which employers business students across the globe aspire to work for.

Business students around the world are looking to work at innovative tech companies and automakers in addition to banking companies and consulting firms.

Employer branding company Universum just released its annual World’s Most Attractive Employers ranking. This is the 12th year that Universum surveyed students from the 12 countries with the biggest economies to find out what kind of employers they would like to work for upon graduation.

The company asked nearly 109,000 business students what companies and organisations they think are the most attractive employers. To do this, Universum asked students to name up to five of their ideal employers. Per Universum, companies must be listed and ranked among the most attractive employers in at least six of the 12 countries to be considered for this global ranking. The results were weighted based on the country’s gross domestic product.

Google was the most attractive employer for business students, as it was last year. However, this year’s ranking shows business students are also interested in working for companies outside traditional professional services and consulting firms. This includes well-known automakers like BMW Group and Toyota.

Business students also are seeking to work for employers that offer high future earnings and a friendly work environment.

It is important to note that polling conducted by Universum took place between October and April, with the majority of polling ending in February or March. Therefore, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on these companies and students’ opinions are not clearly represented in the ranking.

Read on to see the most attractive employers for business students in the 12 largest economies.

50. Heineken

Reuters Glasses of Heineken beer are seen at a restaurant in Hanoi

Rank in 2019: 46

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 4

49. General Motors

Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 49

Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change

48. UBS

Reuters Logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Basel

Rank in 2019: 45

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 3

47. Credit Suisse

Reuters Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Basel

Rank in 2019: 39

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 8

46. AB InBev

Reuters The logo of AB InBev outside the brewer’s headquarters in Leuven

Rank in 2019: 42

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 4

45. Ford Motor Company

REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Rank in 2019: 47

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 2

44. Huawei

Reuters Huawei logo at Huawei Technologies France in Boulogne-Billancourt

Rank in 2019: 48

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 4

43. Samsung

Reuters The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul

Rank in 2019: 41

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 2

42. Grant Thornton

Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images Grant Thornton logo seen near the main entrance to Grant Thornton’s Headquarters in Dublin.

Rank in 2019: 37

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 5

41. Dell

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Dell

Rank in 2019: 43

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 2

40. Volkswagen Group

Matthias Rietschel/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 44

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 4

39. Intel

Amir Cohen/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 40

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1

38. Barclays

Reuters A Barclays bank office is seen at Canary Wharf in London

Rank in 2019: 33

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 5

37. Toyota

Ramazan Kaya/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 38

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1

36. HSBC

Reuters The HSBC bank is seen in the financial district of Canary Wharf

Rank in 2019: 35

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1

35. Nestlé

Reuters Nestlé logo is pictured on the door of the supermarket of Nestlé headquarters in Vevey

Rank in 2019: 34

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1

34. Citi

Ron Adar/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 27

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 7

33. Facebook

Reuters Facebook logos

Rank in 2019: 32

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1

32. PepsiCo

AP Photo/Paul Sakuma

Rank in 2019: 31

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1

31. Deutsche Bank

Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images A Frankfurt branch of Deutsche Bank pictured in 2015.

Rank in 2019: 24

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 7

30. H&M

REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Rank in 2019: N/A

Change in rank, 2019-2020: N/A

29. Accenture

JUSSI NUKARI /Staff/Getty Images Accenture office.

Rank in 2019: 28

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1

28. Daimler/Mercedes-Benz

Ralph Orlowski/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 36

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 8

27. Unilever

Reuters Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam

Rank in 2019: 30

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 3

26. Johnson & Johnson

Reuters

Rank in 2019: 26

Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change

25. Bain & Company

Rick Friedman/Getty Images Bain & Company office in Boston

Rank in 2019: 23

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 2

24. IBM

Andrei Stanescu/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 21

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 3

23. IKEA

Eduardo Parra/Europa Press via Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 25

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 2

22. Bank of America

ablokhin/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 20

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 2

21. Sony

Toru Hanai/Reuters Sony Corp’s President and Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida attends a news conference on their business plan at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on May 22, 2018.

Rank in 2019: 22

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1

20. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Charles Platiau/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 29

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 9

19. The Coca-Cola Company

Kirill KukhmarTASS via Getty Images)

Rank in 2019: 19

Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change

18. Procter & Gamble

AP Photo/Al Behrman

Rank in 2019: 18

Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change

17. Adidas

SOPA Images/Getty Adidas

Rank in 2019: 15

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 2

16. BMW Group

Jorge Silva/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 17

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1

15. Morgan Stanley

Lars Niki/Getty Morgan Stanley

Rank in 2019: 14

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1

14. The Boston Consulting Group

ictor/Getty Images The Amsterdam office of the Boston Consulting Group in 2011.

Rank in 2019: 13

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1

13. Nike

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Rank in 2019: 16

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 3

12. KPMG

Charles Platiau/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 6

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 6

11. McKinsey & Company

Thompson Reuters

Rank in 2019: 10

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1

10. L’Oréal Group

Ints Kalnins/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 12

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 2

9. JPMorgan

Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 9

Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change

8. PwC

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 3

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 5

7. Ernst & Young

Jack Taylor/Stringer/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 2

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 5

6. Goldman Sachs

Ramin Talaie/Corbis/Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 7

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 1

5. Deloitte

Jason Lee/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 4

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Down 1

4. Amazon

ERIC PIERMONT/AFP via Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 11

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 7

3. Microsoft

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images

Rank in 2019: 3

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 5

2. Apple

Edgar Su/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 5

Change in rank, 2019-2020: Up 3

1. Google

Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

Rank in 2019: 1

Change in rank, 2019-2020: No change

