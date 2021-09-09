The 30 companies engineering students in the US are most excited to work for

30. Rolls-Royce: 3.64% of engineering students ranked the luxury car maker among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 25
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 5
29. IBM: 3.64% of engineering students ranked the tech company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 27
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2
28. Central Intelligence Agency: 3.89% of engineering students ranked the government agency among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 24
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 4
27. Nike: 3.94% of engineering students ranked the shoe and apparel maker among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 20
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 7
26. BMW Group: 3.99% of engineering students ranked the automobile company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 16
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 10
25. United States Air Force: 4.06% of engineering students ranked the air service branch among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 39
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 14
24. Medtronic: 4.08% of engineering students ranked the medical device company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 29
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 5
23. Pfizer: 4.26% of engineering students ranked the pharmaceutical giant among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 87
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 64
22. Intel: 4.26% of engineering students ranked the tech company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 26
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 4
21. Toyota: 4.82% of engineering students ranked the automaker among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 21
Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change
20. Ford Motor Company: 4.83% of engineering students ranked the automaker among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 12
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 8
19. Environmental Protection Agency: 4.94% of engineering students ranked the government agency among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 28
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 9
18. General Electric: 5.20% of engineering students ranked the conglomerate among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 13
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 5
17. General Motors: 5.20% of engineering students ranked the automaker among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 15
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2
16. Boston Dynamics: 5.20% of engineering students ranked the robotics company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 17
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 1
15. Johnson & Johnson: 5.58% of engineering students ranked the pharmaceutical giant among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 19
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 4
14. United States Department of Energy: 5.92% of engineering students ranked the government department among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 23
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 9
13. Department of Defense: 6.08% of engineering students ranked the government department among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 14
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 1
12. Raytheon Technologies: 6.09% of engineering students ranked the aerospace and defense company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 22
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 10
11. The Walt Disney Company: 6.34% of engineering students ranked the median and entertainment company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 9
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2
10. Amazon: 6.37% of engineering students ranked the e-commerce company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 10
Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change
9. Northrop Grumman: 7.06% of engineering students ranked the aerospace and defense company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 11
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 2
8. Microsoft: 8.10% of engineering students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 8
Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change
7. Apple: 10.97% of engineering students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 7
Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change
6. Google: 11.83% of engineering students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 4
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2
5. Boeing: 13.82% of engineering students ranked the aerospace company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 5
Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change
4. Lockheed Martin: 16.17% of engineering students ranked the aerospace company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 3
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 1
3. NASA: 16.84% of engineering students ranked the US’ space agency among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 6
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 3
2. Tesla: 23.29% of engineering students ranked the electric car maker among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 1
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 1
1. SpaceX: 25.93% of engineering students ranked the rocket and space travel company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 2
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 1
More about Universum’s ranking
The employer branding agency develops different national rankings to give a sense of where students are interested in landing a job after college. Students in the US were asked between October 2020 and March 2021 for this year’s ranking. Around 51,000 students from 310 universities were asked to list their five ideal employers that they would want to work for.
The full list of where engineering students want to work, as well as the other US rankings for 2021, are available on Universum’s website here.