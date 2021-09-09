The 30 companies engineering students in the US are most excited to work for

30. Rolls-Royce: 3.64% of engineering students ranked the luxury car maker among their top five ideal employers. Torsten Muller-Otvos, CEO of Rolls-Royce. Stuart McDill/Reuters Rank in 2020: 25 25 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 5

29. IBM: 3.64% of engineering students ranked the tech company among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 27 27 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2

28. Central Intelligence Agency: 3.89% of engineering students ranked the government agency among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 24 24 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 4

27. Nike: 3.94% of engineering students ranked the shoe and apparel maker among their top five ideal employers. People wearing Nike sneakers queue outside a Nike store to buy the newly-released Nike sneaker in Shanghai on October 26, 2019. STR/AFP via Getty Images Rank in 2020: 20 20 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 7

26. BMW Group: 3.99% of engineering students ranked the automobile company among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 16 16 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 10

25. United States Air Force: 4.06% of engineering students ranked the air service branch among their top five ideal employers. A US military officer walks towards a US Air Force plane at Al Udeid airbase in Doha, Qatar on September 4, 2021. Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters Rank in 2020: 39 39 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 14

24. Medtronic: 4.08% of engineering students ranked the medical device company among their top five ideal employers. Jay Radcliffe displays a Medtronic Corp insulin pump at his home in Meridian, Idaho Thomson Reuters Rank in 2020: 29 29 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 5

23. Pfizer: 4.26% of engineering students ranked the pharmaceutical giant among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 87 87 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 64

22. Intel: 4.26% of engineering students ranked the tech company among their top five ideal employers. he logo for the Intel Corporation is seen on a sign outside the Fab 42 microprocessor manufacturing site in Chandler, Arizona, U.S., October 2, 2020 Nathan Frandino/Reuters Rank in 2020: 26 26 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 4

21. Toyota: 4.82% of engineering students ranked the automaker among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 21 21 Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

20. Ford Motor Company: 4.83% of engineering students ranked the automaker among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 12 12 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 8

19. Environmental Protection Agency: 4.94% of engineering students ranked the government agency among their top five ideal employers. The Environmental Protection Agency headquarters is seen in Washington, D.C. Reuters Rank in 2020: 28 28 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 9

18. General Electric: 5.20% of engineering students ranked the conglomerate among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 13 13 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 5

17. General Motors: 5.20% of engineering students ranked the automaker among their top five ideal employers. General Motors’ Detroit headquarters. Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Rank in 2020: 15 15 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2

16. Boston Dynamics: 5.20% of engineering students ranked the robotics company among their top five ideal employers. Marc Robert, Founder and CEO of Boston Dynamics presents ‘Spot’, during the annual Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon. Henrique Casinhas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Rank in 2020: 17 17 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 1

15. Johnson & Johnson: 5.58% of engineering students ranked the pharmaceutical giant among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 19 19 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 4

14. United States Department of Energy: 5.92% of engineering students ranked the government department among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 23 23 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 9

13. Department of Defense: 6.08% of engineering students ranked the government department among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 14 14 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 1

12. Raytheon Technologies: 6.09% of engineering students ranked the aerospace and defense company among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 22 22 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 10

11. The Walt Disney Company: 6.34% of engineering students ranked the median and entertainment company among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 9 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2

10. Amazon: 6.37% of engineering students ranked the e-commerce company among their top five ideal employers. A package in an Amazon warehouse on December 8, 2020. Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images Rank in 2020: 10 10 Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

9. Northrop Grumman: 7.06% of engineering students ranked the aerospace and defense company among their top five ideal employers. A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket carrying a Cygnus resupply spacecraft is lowered into a horizontal position for final cargo load on Pad-0A, at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia, U.S., April 16, 2019. NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via REUTERS Rank in 2020: 11 11 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 2

8. Microsoft: 8.10% of engineering students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 8 Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

7. Apple: 10.97% of engineering students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers. An Apple Store in Manhattan. Mike Segar/Reuters Rank in 2020: 7 Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

6. Google: 11.83% of engineering students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers. Google Cloud logo Adam Berry/Getty Images Rank in 2020: 4 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2

5. Boeing: 13.82% of engineering students ranked the aerospace company among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 5 Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

4. Lockheed Martin: 16.17% of engineering students ranked the aerospace company among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 3 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 1

3. NASA: 16.84% of engineering students ranked the US’ space agency among their top five ideal employers. NASA logo seen displayed on a smartphone. Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Rank in 2020: 6 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 3

2. Tesla: 23.29% of engineering students ranked the electric car maker among their top five ideal employers. Tesla Model 3 Feature China: Barcroft Media via Getty Images Rank in 2020: 1 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 1

1. SpaceX: 25.93% of engineering students ranked the rocket and space travel company among their top five ideal employers. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifting off on a resupply mission to the International Space Station. John Raoux/AP Photo Rank in 2020: 2 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 1