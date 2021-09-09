Search

The 30 companies engineering students in the US are most excited to work for

Madison Hoff
SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk at a news conference
SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk reacts at a post-launch news conference to discuss the SpaceX Crew Dragon astronaut capsule in-flight abort test at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on January 19, 2020. Joe Skipper/Reuters
30. Rolls-Royce: 3.64% of engineering students ranked the luxury car maker among their top five ideal employers.
Torsten Muller-Otvos, CEO of Rolls-Royce, poses next to a car
Torsten Muller-Otvos, CEO of Rolls-Royce. Stuart McDill/Reuters
Rank in 2020: 25

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 5

29. IBM: 3.64% of engineering students ranked the tech company among their top five ideal employers.
A man stands near an IBM logo
Rank in 2020: 27

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2

28. Central Intelligence Agency: 3.89% of engineering students ranked the government agency among their top five ideal employers.
CIA logo headquarters Central Intelligence Agency
Rank in 2020: 24

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 4

27. Nike: 3.94% of engineering students ranked the shoe and apparel maker among their top five ideal employers.
Nike shoes
People wearing Nike sneakers queue outside a Nike store to buy the newly-released Nike sneaker in Shanghai on October 26, 2019. STR/AFP via Getty Images
Rank in 2020: 20

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 7

26. BMW Group: 3.99% of engineering students ranked the automobile company among their top five ideal employers.
BMW
Rank in 2020: 16

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 10

25. United States Air Force: 4.06% of engineering students ranked the air service branch among their top five ideal employers.
A US military officer walks towards a US Air Force plane
A US military officer walks towards a US Air Force plane at Al Udeid airbase in Doha, Qatar on September 4, 2021. Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters
Rank in 2020: 39

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 14

24. Medtronic: 4.08% of engineering students ranked the medical device company among their top five ideal employers.
Jay Radcliffe displays a Medtronic Corp insulin pump at his home in Meridian, Idaho October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Losness
Jay Radcliffe displays a Medtronic Corp insulin pump at his home in Meridian, Idaho Thomson Reuters
Rank in 2020: 29

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 5

23. Pfizer: 4.26% of engineering students ranked the pharmaceutical giant among their top five ideal employers.
A person holds a small bottle labeled with a 'Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine' sticker and a medical syringe in front of the Pfizer logo
Rank in 2020: 87

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 64

22. Intel: 4.26% of engineering students ranked the tech company among their top five ideal employers.
Intel
he logo for the Intel Corporation is seen on a sign outside the Fab 42 microprocessor manufacturing site in Chandler, Arizona, U.S., October 2, 2020 Nathan Frandino/Reuters
Rank in 2020: 26

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 4

21. Toyota: 4.82% of engineering students ranked the automaker among their top five ideal employers.
Toyota Logo
Rank in 2020: 21

Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

20. Ford Motor Company: 4.83% of engineering students ranked the automaker among their top five ideal employers.
Ford car
Rank in 2020: 12

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 8

19. Environmental Protection Agency: 4.94% of engineering students ranked the government agency among their top five ideal employers.
FILE PHOTO: The Environmental Protection Agency headquarters is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The Environmental Protection Agency headquarters is seen in Washington, D.C. Reuters
Rank in 2020: 28

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 9

18. General Electric: 5.20% of engineering students ranked the conglomerate among their top five ideal employers.
General Electric employee
Rank in 2020: 13

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 5

17. General Motors: 5.20% of engineering students ranked the automaker among their top five ideal employers.
General motors headquarters detroit
General Motors’ Detroit headquarters. Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Rank in 2020: 15

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2

16. Boston Dynamics: 5.20% of engineering students ranked the robotics company among their top five ideal employers.
Boston Dynamics
Marc Robert, Founder and CEO of Boston Dynamics presents ‘Spot’, during the annual Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon. Henrique Casinhas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Rank in 2020: 17

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 1

15. Johnson & Johnson: 5.58% of engineering students ranked the pharmaceutical giant among their top five ideal employers.
Johnson johnson covid-19 vaccine
Rank in 2020: 19

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 4

14. United States Department of Energy: 5.92% of engineering students ranked the government department among their top five ideal employers.
US Department of Energy
Rank in 2020: 23

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 9

13. Department of Defense: 6.08% of engineering students ranked the government department among their top five ideal employers.
Department of defense
Rank in 2020: 14

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 1

12. Raytheon Technologies: 6.09% of engineering students ranked the aerospace and defense company among their top five ideal employers.
Raytheon Technologies
Rank in 2020: 22

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 10

11. The Walt Disney Company: 6.34% of engineering students ranked the median and entertainment company among their top five ideal employers.
Disney characters at Shanghai Disney Resort
Rank in 2020: 9

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2

10. Amazon: 6.37% of engineering students ranked the e-commerce company among their top five ideal employers.
Amazon package logo warehouse
A package in an Amazon warehouse on December 8, 2020. Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images
Rank in 2020: 10

Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

9. Northrop Grumman: 7.06% of engineering students ranked the aerospace and defense company among their top five ideal employers.
Northrop Grumman Antares rocket
A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket carrying a Cygnus resupply spacecraft is lowered into a horizontal position for final cargo load on Pad-0A, at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia, U.S., April 16, 2019. NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via REUTERS
Rank in 2020: 11

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 2

8. Microsoft: 8.10% of engineering students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers.
Microsoft employees
Rank in 2020: 8

Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

7. Apple: 10.97% of engineering students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers.
A cloudy sky behind a brightly lit Apple logo in a Manhattan store
An Apple Store in Manhattan. Mike Segar/Reuters
Rank in 2020: 7

Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

6. Google: 11.83% of engineering students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers.
GettyImages 910201546
Google Cloud logo Adam Berry/Getty Images
Rank in 2020: 4

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2

5. Boeing: 13.82% of engineering students ranked the aerospace company among their top five ideal employers.
Boeing logo
Rank in 2020: 5

Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

4. Lockheed Martin: 16.17% of engineering students ranked the aerospace company among their top five ideal employers.
Lockheed martin
Rank in 2020: 3

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 1

3. NASA: 16.84% of engineering students ranked the US’ space agency among their top five ideal employers.
Nasa logo
NASA logo seen displayed on a smartphone. Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Rank in 2020: 6

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 3

2. Tesla: 23.29% of engineering students ranked the electric car maker among their top five ideal employers.
Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3 Feature China: Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Rank in 2020: 1

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 1

1. SpaceX: 25.93% of engineering students ranked the rocket and space travel company among their top five ideal employers.
SpaceX Falcon Rocket Florida
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifting off on a resupply mission to the International Space Station. John Raoux/AP Photo
Rank in 2020: 2

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 1

More about Universum’s ranking
The employer branding agency develops different national rankings to give a sense of where students are interested in landing a job after college. Students in the US were asked between October 2020 and March 2021 for this year’s ranking. Around 51,000 students from 310 universities were asked to list their five ideal employers that they would want to work for.   

The full list of where engineering students want to work, as well as the other US rankings for 2021, are available on Universum’s website here

About the Author
Madison Hoff