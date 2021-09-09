The 30 companies where computer science students in the US most want to land a job

30. J.P. Morgan: 3.81% of computer science students ranked the banking company among their top five ideal employers. The JPMorgan Chase & Co. World headquarters are pictured on April 17, 2019 in New York City. Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images Rank in 2020: 26 26 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 4

29. Ubisoft: 3.99% of computer science students ranked the video game company among their top five ideal employers. Yves Guillemot, Ubisoft CEO. Christian Petersen/Getty Images Rank in 2020: 32 32 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 3

28. Electronic Arts: 4.52% of computer science students ranked the video game company among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 27 27 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 1

27. Lockheed Martin: 4.56% of computer science students ranked the aerospace and defense company among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 33 33 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 6

26. Nike: 4.57% of computer science students ranked the footwear and apparel maker among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 24 24 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2

25. Department of Defense: 4.73% of computer science students ranked the government agency among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 22 22 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 3

24. AMD: 4.89% of computer science students ranked the semiconductor company among their top five ideal employers. Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD, holds up a 3rd generation Ryzen desktop processor during a keynote address at the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 9, 2019. Steve Marcus/Reuters Rank in 2020: 49 49 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 25

23. Activision Blizzard: 5.14% of computer science students ranked the video game publisher among their top five ideal employers. Activision booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 11, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Daniel Boczarski/WireImage/Getty Images Rank in 2020: 29 29 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 6

22. Twitter: 5.18% of computer science students ranked the social network company among their top five ideal employers. Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters. Jeff Chiu/AP Photos Rank in 2020: 25 25 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 3

21. Sony: 5.26% of computer science students ranked the entertainment company among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 18 18 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 3

20. Samsung: 5.34% of computer science students ranked the electronics producer and tech company among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 20 20 Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

19. National Security Agency: 6.38% of computer science students ranked the intelligence agency among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 17 17 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2

18. Intel: 6.47% of computer science students ranked the tech company among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 15 15 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 3

17. Federal Bureau of Investigation: 6.56% of computer science students ranked the federal law enforcement agency among their top five ideal employers. The J. Edgar Hoover Building of the Federal Bureau of Investigation ERIC BARADAT/AFP Rank in 2020: 14 14 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 3

16. The Walt Disney Company: 6.82% of computer science students ranked the media and entertainment company among their top five ideal employers. A view of Main Street, USA, and Cinderella Castle at Disney World in August 2020. Charles Sykes/AP Rank in 2020: 11 11 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 5

15. Riot Games: 7.02% of computer science students ranked the video game company among their top five ideal employers. Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent Lintao Zhang/Riot Games via Getty Images Rank in 2020: 19 19 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 4

14. Nvidia: 7.03% of computer science students ranked the chipmaker among their top five ideal employers. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images Rank in 2020: 21 21 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 7

13. IBM: 7.50% of computer science students ranked the cloud-computing and tech company among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 13 13 Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

12. Central Intelligence Agency: 7.81% of computer science students ranked the foreign intelligence agency among their top five ideal employers. The lobby of the CIA Headquarters Building in McLean, Virginia, August 14, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing Rank in 2020: 12 12 Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

11. NASA: 7.98% of computer science students ranked the US’ space agency among their top five ideal employers. NASA logo seen displayed on a smartphone. Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Rank in 2020: 16 16 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 5

10. Netflix: 8.92% of computer science students ranked the video streaming service among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 8 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2

9. Spotify: 11.25% of computer science students ranked the music streaming company among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 10 10 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 1

8. Facebook: 11.62% of computer science students ranked the social network among their top five ideal employers. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg greets Facebook employees before speaking at a news conference at Facebook headquarters on on October 6, 2010. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Rank in 2020: 6 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2

7. Nintendo: 11.65% of computer science students ranked the large video game company among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 9 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 2

6. SpaceX: 14.41% of computer science students ranked the aerospace and spaceflight company among their top five ideal employers. SpaceX launches its first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket during a test from their facility in Boca Chica, Texas, on December 9, 2020. Gene Blevins/Reuters Rank in 2020: 7 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 1

5. Amazon: 22.13% of computer science students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 4 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 1

4. Tesla: 22.36% of computer science students ranked the ​​electric automobile maker among their top five ideal employers. Tesla Cybertruck and Cyberquad. Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press Rank in 2020: 5 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 1

3. Microsoft: 28.19% of computer science students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers. Satya Nadella is the CEO of Microsoft. MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images Rank in 2020: 3 Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

2. Apple: 28.50% of computer science students ranked the consumer electronics company and tech giant among their top five ideal employers. An Apple store employee in New York. Mark Lennihan/AP Photo Rank in 2020: 2 Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

1. Google: 40.21% of computer science students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 1 Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change