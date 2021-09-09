The 30 companies where computer science students in the US most want to land a job

30. J.P. Morgan: 3.81% of computer science students ranked the banking company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 26
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 4
29. Ubisoft: 3.99% of computer science students ranked the video game company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 32
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 3
28. Electronic Arts: 4.52% of computer science students ranked the video game company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 27
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 1
27. Lockheed Martin: 4.56% of computer science students ranked the aerospace and defense company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 33
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 6
26. Nike: 4.57% of computer science students ranked the footwear and apparel maker among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 24
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2
25. Department of Defense: 4.73% of computer science students ranked the government agency among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 22
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 3
24. AMD: 4.89% of computer science students ranked the semiconductor company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 49
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 25
23. Activision Blizzard: 5.14% of computer science students ranked the video game publisher among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 29
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 6
22. Twitter: 5.18% of computer science students ranked the social network company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 25
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 3
21. Sony: 5.26% of computer science students ranked the entertainment company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 18
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 3
20. Samsung: 5.34% of computer science students ranked the electronics producer and tech company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 20
Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change
19. National Security Agency: 6.38% of computer science students ranked the intelligence agency among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 17
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2
18. Intel: 6.47% of computer science students ranked the tech company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 15
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 3
17. Federal Bureau of Investigation: 6.56% of computer science students ranked the federal law enforcement agency among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 14
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 3
16. The Walt Disney Company: 6.82% of computer science students ranked the media and entertainment company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 11
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 5
15. Riot Games: 7.02% of computer science students ranked the video game company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 19
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 4
14. Nvidia: 7.03% of computer science students ranked the chipmaker among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 21
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 7
13. IBM: 7.50% of computer science students ranked the cloud-computing and tech company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 13
Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change
12. Central Intelligence Agency: 7.81% of computer science students ranked the foreign intelligence agency among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 12
Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change
11. NASA: 7.98% of computer science students ranked the US’ space agency among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 16
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 5
10. Netflix: 8.92% of computer science students ranked the video streaming service among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 8
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2
9. Spotify: 11.25% of computer science students ranked the music streaming company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 10
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 1
8. Facebook: 11.62% of computer science students ranked the social network among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 6
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2
7. Nintendo: 11.65% of computer science students ranked the large video game company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 9
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 2
6. SpaceX: 14.41% of computer science students ranked the aerospace and spaceflight company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 7
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 1
5. Amazon: 22.13% of computer science students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 4
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 1
4. Tesla: 22.36% of computer science students ranked the electric automobile maker among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 5
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 1
3. Microsoft: 28.19% of computer science students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 3
Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change
2. Apple: 28.50% of computer science students ranked the consumer electronics company and tech giant among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 2
Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change
1. Google: 40.21% of computer science students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 1
Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change
More about Universum’s ranking
Over 50,000 students in the US from different universities with different areas of study were asked about their employer preferences. The survey for 2021 was conducted between October 2020 and March 2021, and students were asked to name the five employers they’re most interested in working for in addition to what attributes of a company are attractive to them.