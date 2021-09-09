Search

The 30 companies where computer science students in the US most want to land a job

Madison Hoff
Google headquarters office employee
  • Google is an ideal employer for US computer science students.
  • That’s according to Universum’s annual ranking that was just released.
  • The following are the employers with the highest share of computer science students listing them as an attractive employer.
  • See more stories on Insider’s business page.
30. J.P. Morgan: 3.81% of computer science students ranked the banking company among their top five ideal employers.
JP Morgan
The JPMorgan Chase & Co. World headquarters are pictured on April 17, 2019 in New York City. Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
Rank in 2020: 26

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 4

29. Ubisoft: 3.99% of computer science students ranked the video game company among their top five ideal employers.
Yves Guillemot, Ubisoft CEO.
Yves Guillemot, Ubisoft CEO. Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Rank in 2020: 32

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 3

28. Electronic Arts: 4.52% of computer science students ranked the video game company among their top five ideal employers.
Electronic Arts
Rank in 2020: 27

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 1

27. Lockheed Martin: 4.56% of computer science students ranked the aerospace and defense company among their top five ideal employers.
Lockheed martin
Rank in 2020: 33

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 6

26. Nike: 4.57% of computer science students ranked the footwear and apparel maker among their top five ideal employers.
Nike China
Rank in 2020: 24

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2

25. Department of Defense: 4.73% of computer science students ranked the government agency among their top five ideal employers.
Department of defense
Rank in 2020: 22

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 3

24. AMD: 4.89% of computer science students ranked the semiconductor company among their top five ideal employers.
Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD, holds up a 3rd generation Ryzen desktop processor during a keynote address
Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD, holds up a 3rd generation Ryzen desktop processor during a keynote address at the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 9, 2019. Steve Marcus/Reuters
Rank in 2020: 49

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 25

23. Activision Blizzard: 5.14% of computer science students ranked the video game publisher among their top five ideal employers.
Activision booth
Activision booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 11, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Daniel Boczarski/WireImage/Getty Images
Rank in 2020: 29

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 6

22. Twitter: 5.18% of computer science students ranked the social network company among their top five ideal employers.
Twitter HQ in San Francisco
Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters. Jeff Chiu/AP Photos
Rank in 2020: 25

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 3

21. Sony: 5.26% of computer science students ranked the entertainment company among their top five ideal employers.
Sony PS5 gaming consoles
Rank in 2020: 18

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 3

20. Samsung: 5.34% of computer science students ranked the electronics producer and tech company among their top five ideal employers.
Samsung phone
Rank in 2020: 20

Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

19. National Security Agency: 6.38% of computer science students ranked the intelligence agency among their top five ideal employers.
National security agency campus
Rank in 2020: 17

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2

18. Intel: 6.47% of computer science students ranked the tech company among their top five ideal employers.
Intel office
Rank in 2020: 15

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 3

17. Federal Bureau of Investigation: 6.56% of computer science students ranked the federal law enforcement agency among their top five ideal employers.
The J. Edgar Hoover Building of the Federal Bureau of Investigation
The J. Edgar Hoover Building of the Federal Bureau of Investigation ERIC BARADAT/AFP
Rank in 2020: 14

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 3

16. The Walt Disney Company: 6.82% of computer science students ranked the media and entertainment company among their top five ideal employers.
Street view of Magic Kingdom and Cinderella Castle at Disney World.
A view of Main Street, USA, and Cinderella Castle at Disney World in August 2020. Charles Sykes/AP
Rank in 2020: 11

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 5

15. Riot Games: 7.02% of computer science students ranked the video game company among their top five ideal employers.
Nicolo Laurent
Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent Lintao Zhang/Riot Games via Getty Images
Rank in 2020: 19

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 4

14. Nvidia: 7.03% of computer science students ranked the chipmaker among their top five ideal employers.
Jensen Huang - Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a press conference at The MGM during CES 2018 in Las Vegas on January 7, 2018.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Rank in 2020: 21

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 7

13. IBM: 7.50% of computer science students ranked the cloud-computing and tech company among their top five ideal employers.
A man stands near an IBM logo
Rank in 2020: 13

Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

12. Central Intelligence Agency: 7.81% of computer science students ranked the foreign intelligence agency among their top five ideal employers.
Central Intelligence Agency
The lobby of the CIA Headquarters Building in McLean, Virginia, August 14, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Rank in 2020: 12

Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

11. NASA: 7.98% of computer science students ranked the US’ space agency among their top five ideal employers.
Nasa logo
NASA logo seen displayed on a smartphone. Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Rank in 2020: 16

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 5

10. Netflix: 8.92% of computer science students ranked the video streaming service among their top five ideal employers.
Netflix logo
Rank in 2020: 8

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2

9. Spotify: 11.25% of computer science students ranked the music streaming company among their top five ideal employers.
Daniel ek spotify
Rank in 2020: 10

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 1

8. Facebook: 11.62% of computer science students ranked the social network among their top five ideal employers.
Mark zuckerberg facebook employees
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg greets Facebook employees before speaking at a news conference at Facebook headquarters on on October 6, 2010. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Rank in 2020: 6

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2

7. Nintendo: 11.65% of computer science students ranked the large video game company among their top five ideal employers.
Nintendo 2DS
Rank in 2020: 9

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 2

6. SpaceX: 14.41% of computer science students ranked the aerospace and spaceflight company among their top five ideal employers.
SpaceX launch in Texas
SpaceX launches its first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket during a test from their facility in Boca Chica, Texas, on December 9, 2020. Gene Blevins/Reuters
Rank in 2020: 7

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 1

5. Amazon: 22.13% of computer science students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers.
Amazon package
Rank in 2020: 4

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 1

4. Tesla: 22.36% of computer science students ranked the ​​electric automobile maker among their top five ideal employers.
Tesla Cybertruck and Cyberquad.
Tesla Cybertruck and Cyberquad. Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press
Rank in 2020: 5

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 1

3. Microsoft: 28.19% of computer science students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers.
Satya Nadella stand on stage wearing a purple and white checkered shirt.
Satya Nadella is the CEO of Microsoft. MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Rank in 2020: 3

Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

2. Apple: 28.50% of computer science students ranked the consumer electronics company and tech giant among their top five ideal employers.
An Apple store employee's dark silhouette next to a white glowing Apple logo
An Apple store employee in New York. Mark Lennihan/AP Photo
Rank in 2020: 2

Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

1. Google: 40.21% of computer science students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers.
Google headquarters
Rank in 2020: 1

Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

More about Universum’s ranking
Over 50,000 students in the US from different universities with different areas of study were asked about their employer preferences. The survey for 2021 was conducted between October 2020 and March 2021, and students were asked to name the five employers they’re most interested in working for in addition to what attributes of a company are attractive to them.

The full results and results from previous years are available on Universum’s website here

About the Author
Madison Hoff