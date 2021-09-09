The 30 companies US business students are most interested in working for

30. Airbnb: 3.73% of business students ranked the vacation rental company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 35
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up five
29. KPMG: 3.79% of business students ranked the “Big Four” accounting firm among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 37
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 8
28. Target: 3.93% of business students ranked the major retailer among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 29
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 1
27. McKinsey & Company: 3.95% of business students ranked the consulting firm among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 34
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 7
26. United Nations: 3.95% of business students ranked the intergovernmental organization among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 21
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 5
25. Marriott International: 4.00% of business students ranked the major hotel company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 27
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 2
24. National Geographic: 4.06% of business students ranked the organization among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 33
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 9
23. The Coca-Cola Company: 4.21% of business students ranked the soft drink maker among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 20
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 3
22. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC): 4.23% of business students ranked the “Big Four” accounting firm among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 25
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 3
21. BuzzFeed: 4.32% of business students ranked the online media company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 16
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 5
20. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA): 4.50% of business students ranked the foreign intelligence agency among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 24
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 4
19. Adidas: 4.91% of business students ranked the athletic clothing and footwear company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 14
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 5
18. Ernst & Young: 4.97% of business students ranked the “Big Four” accounting firm among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 17
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 1
17. Bank of America: 5.12% of business students ranked the bank among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 19
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 2
16. SpaceX: 5.33% of business students ranked the aerospace and spaceflight company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 23
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 7
15. Morgan Stanley: 5.57% of business students ranked the investment banking company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 18
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 3
14. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI): 5.61% of business students ranked the federal law enforcement agency among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 22
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 8
13. Deloitte: 6.14% of business students ranked the “Big Four” accounting firm among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 12
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 1
12. Patagonia: 6.36% of business students ranked the outdoor clothing company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 15
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 3
11. Microsoft: 8.05% of business students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 13
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 2
10. Spotify: 9.78% of business students ranked the music streaming service among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 10
Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change
9. Goldman Sachs: 10.43% of business students ranked the investment bank among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 9
Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change
8. Netflix: 10.75% of business students ranked the streaming service among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 7
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 1
7. Nike: 10.88% of business students ranked the athletic apparel and athletic footwear maker among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 5
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2
6. Amazon: 12.36% of business students ranked the e-commerce giant among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 4
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2
5. The Walt Disney Company: 12.43% of business students ranked the entertainment company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 3
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2
4. J.P. Morgan: 12.61% of business students ranked the banking company among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 6
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 2
3. Tesla: 13.19% of business students ranked the electric automobile maker among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 8
Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 5
2. Apple: 15.68% of business students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 2
Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change
1. Google: 17.57% of business students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers.
Rank in 2020: 1
Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change
More about Universum’s ranking
To figure out the kinds of companies and government agencies US students want to work for, Universum asked over 50,000 students in the US about who they wish to work for in a survey from October 2020 to March 2021. Students were asked to choose their top five employers to work for after graduation, and Universum ranked employers based on how many students included them in their top five.