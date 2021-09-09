The 30 companies US business students are most interested in working for

30. Airbnb: 3.73% of business students ranked the vacation rental company among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 35 35 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up five

29. KPMG: 3.79% of business students ranked the “Big Four” accounting firm among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 37 37 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 8

28. Target: 3.93% of business students ranked the major retailer among their top five ideal employers. A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. David Zalubowski/AP Rank in 2020: 29 29 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 1

27. McKinsey & Company: 3.95% of business students ranked the consulting firm among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 34 34 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 7

26. United Nations: 3.95% of business students ranked the intergovernmental organization among their top five ideal employers. The United Nations building in New York. Carlo Allegri/Reuters Rank in 2020: 21 21 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 5

25. Marriott International: 4.00% of business students ranked the major hotel company among their top five ideal employers. A Marriott hotel in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Rank in 2020: 27 27 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 2

24. National Geographic: 4.06% of business students ranked the organization among their top five ideal employers. Conservationist and primatologist Jane Goodall talks during her conference at the National Geographic summit in Lisbon, Portugal on May 25, 2017. Rafael Marchante/Reuters Rank in 2020: 33 33 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 9

23. The Coca-Cola Company: 4.21% of business students ranked the soft drink maker among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 20 20 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 3

22. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC): 4.23% of business students ranked the “Big Four” accounting firm among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 25 25 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 3

21. BuzzFeed: 4.32% of business students ranked the online media company among their top five ideal employers. BuzzFeed employees work at the company’s headquarters in New York on January 9, 2014. Brendan McDermid/Reuters Rank in 2020: 16 16 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 5

20. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA): 4.50% of business students ranked the foreign intelligence agency among their top five ideal employers. The lobby of the CIA Headquarters Building in McLean, Virginia, August 14, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing Rank in 2020: 24 24 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 4

19. Adidas: 4.91% of business students ranked the athletic clothing and footwear company among their top five ideal employers. Adidas SOPA Images/Getty Images Rank in 2020: 14 14 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 5

18. Ernst & Young: 4.97% of business students ranked the “Big Four” accounting firm among their top five ideal employers. A corporate logo for Ernst and Young sits on top of a building as the sun rises on May 13, 2021 in Hoboken, New Jersey. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images Rank in 2020: 17 17 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 1

17. Bank of America: 5.12% of business students ranked the bank among their top five ideal employers. Bank of America Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images Rank in 2020: 19 19 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 2

16. SpaceX: 5.33% of business students ranked the aerospace and spaceflight company among their top five ideal employers. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifting off on a resupply mission to the International Space Station. John Raoux/AP Photo Rank in 2020: 23 23 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 7

15. Morgan Stanley: 5.57% of business students ranked the investment banking company among their top five ideal employers. Electronic signage is shown at Morgan Stanley headquarters, Thursday, March 4, 2021 in New York. AP Photo/Mark Lennihan Rank in 2020: 18 18 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 3

14. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI): 5.61% of business students ranked the federal law enforcement agency among their top five ideal employers. FILE: The seal of the F.B.I. hangs in the Flag Room at the bureau’s headquarters March 9, 2007 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Rank in 2020: 22 22 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 8

13. Deloitte: 6.14% of business students ranked the “Big Four” accounting firm among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 12 12 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 1

12. Patagonia: 6.36% of business students ranked the outdoor clothing company among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 15 15 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 3

11. Microsoft: 8.05% of business students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Manjunath Kiran/AFP via Getty Images Rank in 2020: 13 13 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 2

10. Spotify: 9.78% of business students ranked the music streaming service among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 10 10 Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

9. Goldman Sachs: 10.43% of business students ranked the investment bank among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 9 Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

8. Netflix: 10.75% of business students ranked the streaming service among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 7 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 1

7. Nike: 10.88% of business students ranked the athletic apparel and athletic footwear maker among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 5 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2

6. Amazon: 12.36% of business students ranked the e-commerce giant among their top five ideal employers. Rank in 2020: 4 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2

5. The Walt Disney Company: 12.43% of business students ranked the entertainment company among their top five ideal employers. Walt Disney World in Florida in 2020. Olga Thompson/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images Rank in 2020: 3 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2

4. J.P. Morgan: 12.61% of business students ranked the banking company among their top five ideal employers. The JPMorgan Chase & Co. World headquarters are pictured on April 17, 2019 in New York City. Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images Rank in 2020: 6 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 2

3. Tesla: 13.19% of business students ranked the ​​electric automobile maker among their top five ideal employers. A white Tesla Model S is pictured at a Tesla facility in Littleton, Colorado. David Zalubowski/AP Rank in 2020: 8 Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 5

2. Apple: 15.68% of business students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers. Apple CEO Tim Cook. Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic Rank in 2020: 2 Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

1. Google: 17.57% of business students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers. Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Rank in 2020: 1 Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change