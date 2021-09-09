Search

The 30 companies US business students are most interested in working for

Madison Hoff
People walk past the Google pavilion at CES 2020
People walk past the Google pavilion at CES 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 8, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mario Tama/Getty Images
  • Universum surveyed over 50,000 students in the US covering nearly 160 areas of study.
  • The company asked students to name the five employers they are most interested in working for.
  • Below are those with the highest share of business students calling them an ideal employer.
  • See more stories on Insider’s business page.
30. Airbnb: 3.73% of business students ranked the vacation rental company among their top five ideal employers.
A woman talks on the phone at the Airbnb office headquarters in the SOMA district of San Francisco.
Rank in 2020: 35

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up five

29. KPMG: 3.79% of business students ranked the “Big Four” accounting firm among their top five ideal employers.
A man walks by the KPMG logo at the company's head offices at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France.
Rank in 2020: 37

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 8

28. Target: 3.93% of business students ranked the major retailer among their top five ideal employers.
Target store outside
A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. David Zalubowski/AP
Rank in 2020: 29

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 1

27. McKinsey & Company: 3.95% of business students ranked the consulting firm among their top five ideal employers.
McKinsey & Company
Rank in 2020: 34

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 7

26. United Nations: 3.95% of business students ranked the intergovernmental organization among their top five ideal employers.
United Nations building with different flags in front of it in New York
The United Nations building in New York. Carlo Allegri/Reuters
Rank in 2020: 21

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 5

25. Marriott International: 4.00% of business students ranked the major hotel company among their top five ideal employers.
Marriott hotel
A Marriott hotel in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Rank in 2020: 27

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 2

24. National Geographic: 4.06% of business students ranked the organization among their top five ideal employers.
Jane Goodall talks during her conference at the National Geographic summit in 2017
Conservationist and primatologist Jane Goodall talks during her conference at the National Geographic summit in Lisbon, Portugal on May 25, 2017. Rafael Marchante/Reuters
Rank in 2020: 33

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 9

23. The Coca-Cola Company: 4.21% of business students ranked the soft drink maker among their top five ideal employers.
Bottles of Coca Cola
Rank in 2020: 20

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 3

22. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC): 4.23% of business students ranked the “Big Four” accounting firm among their top five ideal employers.
PwC office employee consulting accounting
Rank in 2020: 25

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 3

21. BuzzFeed: 4.32% of business students ranked the online media company among their top five ideal employers.
BuzzFeed employees working at the office
BuzzFeed employees work at the company’s headquarters in New York on January 9, 2014. Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Rank in 2020: 16

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 5

20. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA): 4.50% of business students ranked the foreign intelligence agency among their top five ideal employers.
Central Intelligence Agency
The lobby of the CIA Headquarters Building in McLean, Virginia, August 14, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Rank in 2020: 24

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 4

19. Adidas: 4.91% of business students ranked the athletic clothing and footwear company among their top five ideal employers.
GettyImages 1227818013
Adidas SOPA Images/Getty Images
Rank in 2020: 14

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 5

18. Ernst & Young: 4.97% of business students ranked the “Big Four” accounting firm among their top five ideal employers.
Ernst and Young logo on top of a building
A corporate logo for Ernst and Young sits on top of a building as the sun rises on May 13, 2021 in Hoboken, New Jersey. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
Rank in 2020: 17

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 1

17. Bank of America: 5.12% of business students ranked the bank among their top five ideal employers.
Bank of America
Bank of America Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images
Rank in 2020: 19

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 2

16. SpaceX: 5.33% of business students ranked the aerospace and spaceflight company among their top five ideal employers.
SpaceX Falcon Rocket Florida
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifting off on a resupply mission to the International Space Station. John Raoux/AP Photo
Rank in 2020: 23

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 7

15. Morgan Stanley: 5.57% of business students ranked the investment banking company among their top five ideal employers.
AP21063708334829
Electronic signage is shown at Morgan Stanley headquarters, Thursday, March 4, 2021 in New York. AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
Rank in 2020: 18

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 3

14. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI): 5.61% of business students ranked the federal law enforcement agency among their top five ideal employers.
FBI
FILE: The seal of the F.B.I. hangs in the Flag Room at the bureau’s headquarters March 9, 2007 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Rank in 2020: 22

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 8

13. Deloitte: 6.14% of business students ranked the “Big Four” accounting firm among their top five ideal employers.
Deloitte booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing
Rank in 2020: 12

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 1

12. Patagonia: 6.36% of business students ranked the outdoor clothing company among their top five ideal employers.
Patagonia
Rank in 2020: 15

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 3

11. Microsoft: 8.05% of business students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers.
Satya Nadella speaks in front of the image of a cell phone.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Manjunath Kiran/AFP via Getty Images
Rank in 2020: 13

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 2

10. Spotify: 9.78% of business students ranked the music streaming service among their top five ideal employers.
A Spotify employee
Rank in 2020: 10

Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

9. Goldman Sachs: 10.43% of business students ranked the investment bank among their top five ideal employers.
Goldman Sachs
Rank in 2020: 9

Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

8. Netflix: 10.75% of business students ranked the streaming service among their top five ideal employers.
Netflix logo is seen on their office in California
Rank in 2020: 7

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 1

7. Nike: 10.88% of business students ranked the athletic apparel and athletic footwear maker among their top five ideal employers.
Nike shoes on display
Rank in 2020: 5

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2

6. Amazon: 12.36% of business students ranked the e-commerce giant among their top five ideal employers.
Amazon employee scanning packages
Rank in 2020: 4

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2

5. The Walt Disney Company: 12.43% of business students ranked the entertainment company among their top five ideal employers.
Disney world florida
Walt Disney World in Florida in 2020. Olga Thompson/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images
Rank in 2020: 3

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Down 2

4. J.P. Morgan: 12.61% of business students ranked the banking company among their top five ideal employers.
JP Morgan
The JPMorgan Chase & Co. World headquarters are pictured on April 17, 2019 in New York City. Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
Rank in 2020: 6

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 2

3. Tesla: 13.19% of business students ranked the ​​electric automobile maker among their top five ideal employers.
A white Tesla Model S is pictured at a Tesla facility in Littleton, Colorado.
A white Tesla Model S is pictured at a Tesla facility in Littleton, Colorado. David Zalubowski/AP
Rank in 2020: 8

Change in rank, 2020-2021: Up 5

2. Apple: 15.68% of business students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers.
Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Apple CEO Tim Cook. Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic
Rank in 2020: 2

Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

1. Google: 17.57% of business students ranked the tech giant among their top five ideal employers.
Google HQs
Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Rank in 2020: 1

Change in rank, 2020-2021: No change

More about Universum’s ranking
To figure out the kinds of companies and government agencies US students want to work for, Universum asked over 50,000 students in the US about who they wish to work for in a survey from October 2020 to March 2021. Students were asked to choose their top five employers to work for after graduation, and Universum ranked employers based on how many students included them in their top five.

The results for business students and other fields of study are available on Universum’s website here

About the Author
Madison Hoff