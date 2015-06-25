Google is the 'world's most attractive' employer -- here are the other companies people dream of working for

Google is known for its famous perks and benefits — like free gourmet food and 18 weeks of paid leave for new mothers — as well as its appealing workplace culture and good pay.

So it’s no surprise that students from all around the globe have dubbed the search behemoth the “world’s most attractive company.”

Universum, a global research and advisory firm, just released its seventh annual World’s Most Attractive Employers (WMAE) rankings, which are based on the percentage of surveyed business and engineering/IT students who chose a company as one of their “ideal” employers.

Universum surveyed more than 242,000 of these students between September 2014 and April 2015 in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Russia, UK and the US to compile the lists of the most attractive employer, which were published as two separate rankings. (See the full methodology here.)

Google landed the top spot on both.

Here are the top 10 dream companies for business students, and engineering/IT students:

See the full lists here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.