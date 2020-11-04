The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in November

Netflix ‘The Crown’ season four.

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning TV shows in the US using data from the television-tracking app TV Time.

November includes Netflix’s “The Crown” and NBC’s “The Blacklist.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Surprisingly, Netflix isn’t releasing a major new series this month. But audiences are looking forward to the fourth season of “The Crown.”

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning TV shows using data from the television-tracking app TV Time based on its US users.

It’s a big month for ABC as “The Good Doctor” and “Grey’s Anatomy” return.

Here are the top five for November:

5. “The Blacklist” season eight — NBC, November 13

Sony Pictures Television/NBCUniversal Television Distribution

Description: “With his back against the wall, Raymond Reddington (James Spader) faces his most formidable enemy yet: Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone). Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is. The fallout between Reddington and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create. “

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: “Spader remains the best reason to stay tuned to what is otherwise a fairly pedestrian espionage drama.” – The Age (season seven)

4. “His Dark Materials” season two — HBO, November 16

HBO

Description: “Based on author Philip Pullman’s beloved trilogy, ‘His Dark Materials’ follows Lyra, a brave young woman from another world. Lyra’s quest to find her kidnapped friend leads her to uncover a sinister plot of a secret organisation, encounter extraordinary beings and protect dangerous secrets.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80%

What critics said: “His Dark Materials remains a world worth exploring, but whether you’re comparing it to the source material or coming to it fresh, this series is weak tea.” – RogerEbert.com (season two)

3. “The Good Doctor” season four — ABC, November 2

ABC

Description:“A young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome uses his extraordinary gifts to save lives and challenge scepticism.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

2. “Grey’s Anatomy” season 17 — ABC, November 12

ABC/Richard Cartwright

Description: “The medical drama follows the personal and professional lives of the doctors at Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83%

What critics said: “No one is ever going to quit expressing astonishment that Grey’s Anatomy is still on the air. But if the show wants to keep itself fresh for season 16, a whole new hospital, led by Alex, of all people, is an inventive way to do that.” – AV Club (season 16)

1. “The Crown” season four — Netflix, November 15

Netflix

Description: “This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

What critics said: “‘The Crown’ might in some way be propaganda for an unfair aristocracy, but it’s also irresistible, insightful television.” – NPR (season three)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.