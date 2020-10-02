The most anticipated TV shows returning in October

Disney Plus ‘The Mandalorian’ season two.

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning TV shows in the US using data from the television-tracking app TV Time.

October’s list includes Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” and Netflix’s “Haunting” anthology series.

Netflix’s “Haunting” anthology series returns this month just ahead of Halloween with “The Haunting of Bly Manor.”

Hot off the heels of Emmy wins last month, Disney Plus’ “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” also returns in October, along with the true star of the series, Baby Yoda.

Here are the top five for October:

5. “Suburra: Blood on Rome” season three — Netflix, October 30

Netflix

Description: “In 2008, a fight over land in a seaside town near Rome spirals into a deadly battle between organised crime, corrupt politicians and the Vatican.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

4. “Fear the Walking Dead” season six — AMC, October 11

AMC

Description: “After being torn apart by Virginia and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan’s last message at the end of Season 5 implored the group to ‘live,’ and this season will show fans what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia’s communities intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia’s walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 55% (season five)

What critics said: “If we’re going to watch a spin-off that’s becoming centered around expanding the mysteries of ‘TWD,’ I’d love to see a bold ‘Fear’ which cleaves away at some of the fat while doing so.” – Insider (season 5)

3. “This Is Us” season five — NBC, October 27

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Description: “Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. ‘This Is Us’ chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids, Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90% (season four)

What critics said: “After an uneven third season, season four is poised to be the moment where ‘This Is Us’ either re-finds its feet or goes entirely off the rails. Now that’s a mystery worth tuning in for.” – AV Club

2. “The Mandalorian” season two — Disney Plus, October 30

Disney Plus

Description:“The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”

Rotten Tomaotes critic score: 93% (season one)

What critics said: “This is a polished production that shows off every cent of its feature film budget on every frame of its run time. This isn’t a ‘made-for-TV Star Wars,’ it’s a ‘Star Wars’ that happens to be on TV, or streaming, as it were.” – San Francisco Chronicle (season one)

1. “The Haunting of Bly Manor” — Netflix, October 9

Eike Schroter/Netflix

Description: “Dead doesn’t mean gone. An au pair plunges into an abyss of chilling secrets in this gothic romance from the creator of ‘The Haunting of Hill House.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93% (“The Haunting of Hill House”)

What critics said: “Over 10 episodes, it’s stylish, moving, and sinister, riddled with ghosts both literal and metaphorical.” – The Atlantic (“The Haunting of Hill House”)

