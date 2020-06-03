The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in June are all on Netflix

Netflix ‘Dark’

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning TV shows in the US using data from the television-tracking app, TV Time.

Netflix will dominate the month with returning favourites like “Dark” and “13 Reasons Why.”

Netflix is set to dominate June with returning fan-favourite TV shows like “Dark,” “The Order,” and “13 Reasons Why.”

All of this month’s entries are from Netflix.

Here are the top five for June:

5. “F is for Family” season 4 — Netflix, June 12

Netflix

Description: “Follow the Murphy family back to the 1970s, when kids roamed wild, beer flowed freely and nothing came between a man and his TV.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A (season 3)

What critics said: “A pitch-perfect sketch of a certain kind of male neediness.” – Vox (season 3)

4. “The Politician” season 2 — Netflix, June 19

Netflix

Description:“Rich kid Payton has always known he’s going to be president. But first he has to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: high school.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 57% (season 1)

What critics said: “It’s a daring show that reveals right from the start how wooden and obviously constructed its central character is.” – The Atlantic (season 1)

3. “The Order” season 2 — Netflix, June 18

Netflix

Description:“Out to avenge his mother’s death, a college student pledges a secret order and lands in a war between werewolves and practitioners of dark magic.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100% (season 1)

What critics said: “The goofy humour is interwoven into the plot to produce stories that are not just surprisingly funny, but genuinely surprising.” – The Verge (season 1)

2. “Dark” season 3 — Netflix, June 27

Netflix

Description: “A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100% (season 2)

What critics said: “‘Dark,’ the German time-travel thriller, is often compared to the Duffer Brothers’ nostalgia trip. But in its second season, its ambitions are closer to ‘The Wire.'” – New York Times

1. “13 Reasons Why” season 4 — Netflix, June 5

Netflix

Description:“High school student Clay Jensen lands in the centre of a series of heartbreaking mysteries set in motion by a friend’s tragic suicide.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 12% (season 3)

What critics said: “If ’13 Reasons Why’ wasn’t such a well-viewed show, we could ignore it as just another bad piece of television.” – Indiewire (season 3)

