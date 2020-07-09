The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in July

Netflix ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 2

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning TV shows in the US using data from the television-tracking app TV Time.

July includes the second seasons of Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” and Amazon Prime Video’s “Hanna.”

Netflix’s hit comic-book series “The Umbrella Academy” returns this month with its anticipated second season. Netflix said that the first season, released last year, was watched by 45 million households in its first month of release.

Here are the top five for July:

5. “Hanna” season 2 — Amazon Prime Video, July 3

Amazon Prime Video

Description: “Hanna attempts to rescue Clara from the clutches of Utrax, with the help of troubled CIA agent Marissa Wiegler, who begins to see in Hanna the daughter she never had. From the dense forests of Eastern Europe, through the vast landscapes of northern England, to the hot hustle and bustle of Barcelona’s university campus, we will follow Hanna on her journey to find her place in the world.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (season 2): 92%

What critics said: “Hanna season two is still more of a spy thriller than a fractured fairy tale – but freed from the need to tell the same story, it evolves into something more thoughtful and compelling.” – AV Club (season 2)

4. “Re:Zero — Starting Life in Another World” season 2 — Crunchyroll, July 8

Crunchyroll

Description: “Natsuki Subaru is summoned to a parallel world on his way home from the convenience store. He’s entranced at first by the fantasy world suddenly stretching before his eyes, but the cute girl he believes summoned him is nowhere to be found, and soon enough he’s utterly lost.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

3. “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” season 2 — Netflix, July 21

Netflix

Description: “To win back his ex-girlfriend, a nerdy teen starts selling ecstasy online out of his bedroom – and becomes one of Europe’s biggest dealers.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “We’re not sure if Moritz, the main character in How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) is supposed to be a total creep or not. But seeing this nerdy teen become a drug lord will be an interesting watch.” – Decider (season 1)

2. “The Alienist” season 2 — TNT, July 19

TNT

Description:“Having opened her private detective agency, Sara (Dakota Fanning) reunites with Dr. Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), the formidable alienist, and John Moore (Luke Evans), now a New York Times reporter, to find the Spanish Consular’s kidnapped infant daughter.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (season 1): 66%

What critics said: “It’s a lushly rendered, gritty tale with the kind of nudity, gore and explicit themes often seen in today’s quality TV shows. But it’s still a largely predictable story.” – NPR(season 1)

1. “The Umbrella Academy” season 2 — Netflix, July 31

Netflix

Description: “Reunited by their father’s death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets – and a looming threat to humanity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (season 1): 75%

What critics said: “It has flaws and excesses, but the series nonetheless lands in the sweet spot between comedy and drama, and between a plot-and-action-driven narrative and character exploration.” – Boston Globe (season 1)

