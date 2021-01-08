The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in January

Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix ‘Cobra Kai’

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning TV shows in the US using data from the television-tracking app TV Time.

January includes Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” and The CW’s “Riverdale.”

“Cobra Kai” returned this month for its third season at its new home of Netflix to much fanfare.

The new season has a 95% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and the series is currently the most popular title on Netflix. And it was one of the most anticipated returning series of January.

But “Cobra Kai” didn’t take the top spot. That belonged to the anime series “Promised Neverland,” of which the first season is available on Netflix.

Here are the top five most anticipated returning shows of January:

5. “A Discovery of Witches” season two — AMC, January 9

Description: “Adapted from Deborah Harkness’ best-selling trilogy of novels, A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES is a bold and romantic thriller that uncovers a secret underworld of vampires, witches and daemons.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: “It has its own parlance, its stunning vistas of rural French hills and yachts covered in polished teak, and its central story of forbidden love, defined by a dynamic that I can only describe as ‘sexy-sexy sex.'” –The Atlantic (season one)

4. “Disenchantment” season three — Netflix, January 15

Description: “Princess duties call, but she’d rather be drinking. Free-spirited Bean exasperates the king as she wreaks havoc with her demon and elf pals.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67%

What critics said: “… with a newfound pathos and lots of wit, Disenchantment has finally transmogrified into that rare beast of a TV show that leaves you asking for more.” –Thrillist (season two)

3. “Riverdale” season five — The CW, January 20

Description: “Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, Riverdale is a bold and subversive take on the wholesome town of Riverdale and some of its teen residents, including Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead as they discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town’s wholesome facade.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

What critics said: “We enter into a compact with a soap opera as viewers, agreeing to accept whatever harebrained contrivances of plot they come up with in exchange for the fun of being along for the ride.” – AV Club (season four)

2. “Cobra Kai” season three — Netflix, January 1

Description: “Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the ‘Karate Kid’ films.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: “Even with its flaws in season three, Cobra Kai hasn’t just honoured the Karate Kid way of storytelling, but mastered it.” – RogerEbert.com (season three)

1. “The Promised Neverland” season two — Fuji TV, January 8

Description: “When three gifted kids learn that their isolated orphanage isn’t the haven they thought, they vow to lead the other children in a risky escape plan.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “A narrative that keeps you guessing the whole way through … The show’s gorgeous animation and unique character designs help it stand out even more.” –Syfy Wire (season one)

