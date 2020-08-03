The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in August are all from Netflix

Netflix ‘Lucifer’

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning TV shows in the US using data from the television-tracking app TV Time.

July includes Netflix’s “Lucifer” and “The Rain.”

Netflix is set to have a big August, showing the power of its international output with shows like the Brazilian sci-fi series “3%,” which returns with its fourth season.

Its hit series “Lucifer” also returns for a fifth season this month, which was initially supposed to be its last. Netflix had renewed the series for a fifth and final season before reversing course and renewing it for a sixth season, which will actually be its last.

Here are the top five for July:

5. “High Seas” season 3 — Netflix, August 7

Netflix

Description: “Two sisters discover disturbing family secrets after a string of mysterious deaths occur on a luxury ship travelling from Spain to Brazil in the 1940s.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

4. “3%” season 4 — Netflix, August 14

Netflix

Description: “In a future where the elite inhabit an island paradise far from the crowded slums, you get one chance to join the 3% saved from squalor.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “If the ensuing narrative can’t quite live up to such a provocative setup, it’s not for lack of trying. This show lives for heightened expectations, and even when it doesn’t meet them, it does one hell of an entertaining job trying to.” – AV Club (season 3)

3. “Trinkets” season 2 — Netflix, August 25

Netflix

Description: “A grieving teen finds an unexpected connection with two classmates at her new high school after they all land in the same Shoplifters Anonymous group.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 50% (season 1)

What critics said: “These kids are confused and pained, and their parents don’t have much of a clue about what’s happening. Or to quote the song, same as it ever was.” – CNN (season 1)

2. “The Rain” season 3 — Netflix, August 6

Netflix

Description: “Six years after a rain-borne virus wipes out most of Scandinavia’s population, two siblings join a band of young survivors seeking safety – and answers.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 82% (season 1)

What critics said: “Perhaps it was better left to the imagination, because this is a disappointingly dull slog that injects almost three hours of filler into about an hour and a half’s worth of plot.” – TV Guide (season 2)

1. “Lucifer” season 5 — Netflix, August 21

Netflix

Description:“Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100% (season 4)

What critics said: “Netflix’s Lucifer has a shorter season and a tighter arc, but the campy show retains the humour and naughtiness we love.” – IGN (season 4)

