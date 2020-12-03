The 5 most anticipated TV shows returning in December

Amazon Prime Video ‘The Expanse’ season five

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning TV shows in the US using data from the television-tracking app TV Time.

December includes Netflix’s “Big Mouth” and Amazon’s “The Expanse.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Amazon’s “The Expanse” returns in December for its penultimate fifth season. It’s one of December’s most anticipated shows, but Netflix’s adult animated comedy “Big Mouth” took the top spot in that regard.

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated returning TV shows using data from the television-tracking app TV Time based on its US users.

Showtime’s “Shameless” also returns for its 11th and final season.

Here are the top five most anticipated returning shows of December:

5. “Pennyworth” season two — Epix, December 13

Epix

Description: “A year after the explosive events of last season, England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union, led by Lord Harwood (Jason Flemyng) threatening to control the entire country. North London remains one of the few resistance holdouts remaining. It’s here in the West End Neutral Zone, that we find Alfred Pennyworth.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 73%

What critics said: “Pennyworth establishes an admirable long-game and introduces a number of characters you’ll grow attached to quite quickly.” – Indiewire (season one)

4. “Mr. Iglesias” season three — Netflix, December 8

Netflix

Description: “Gabe teaches his students to dream big, face their fears and believe in themselves – lessons that come in handy when he falls for a new co-worker.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

3. “The Expanse” season five — Amazon Prime Video, December 16

Amazon Prime Video

Description: “In different parts of the Solar System, the crew of the Rocinante and their allies confront the sins of their past, while Marco Inaros unleashes an attack that will alter the future of Earth, Mars, the Belt, and the worlds beyond the Ring.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: “The show is still one of the best science fiction series out there, and it appears to have made the move to streaming with minimal compromises.” – AV Club (season four)

2. “Shameless” season 11 — Showtime, December 6

Showtime

Description: “After a decade of dysfunction, the South Side’s favourite clan is going out with the biggest bang ever. It’s going to be a wild last ride, but changes are coming that will force each of them to either step up or hit the road. And while devolving may come more naturally than evolving in a family where excess never gets old, they know one thing for certain – Gallaghers may grow up, but they will never grow apart.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%

What critics said: “Shameless no longer has the power to surprise us, since the writers have already put the characters through seemingly thousands of TV’s most outrageous plots.” – Boston Globe (season 10)

1. “Big Mouth” season four — Netflix, December 4

Netflix

Description: “On the brink of eighth grade, the friends contend with summer camp torments, shady alter egos, new make-out frontiers and Tito the Anxiety Mosquito.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 99%

What critics said: “Big Mouth’s choice to directly address toxic masculinity is welcome in part because the series draws natural connections between different kinds of intolerance – and their solutions – without equating them with one another.” – The Atlantic (season three)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.