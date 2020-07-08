The most anticipated new TV shows premiering in July

Netflix Katherine Langford in ‘Cursed’

Every month, TV Time provides Business Insider with the five most anticipated new TV shows.

July includes Netflix’s “Cursed” and Peacock’s “Brave New World.”

Yet another streaming service, NBCUniversal’s Peacock, launches next week and audiences are anticipating its flagship original series, “Brave New World,” based on Aldous Huxley’s classic sci-fi novel of the same name.

Every month, Business Insider runs down the five most anticipated new shows using data from television-tracking app TV Time, derived from its millions of users around the world who use the app to track and react to what they’re watching.

This month also sees the premiere of Netflix’s new fantasy series “Cursed,” starring “13 Reasons Why” actress Katherine Langford.

Below are the five most anticipated new shows of July:

5. “Deca-Dence” — Funimation, July 8

Description: “The newest original anime by Death Parade director, Yuzuru Tachikawa, shows us the world atop a giant moving fortress.”

4. “Close Enough” — HBO Max, July 9

HBO Max

Description: “From JG Quintel, creator of the Emmy Award-winning Regular Show comes Close Enough, a surreal animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates all living together on the east side of Los Angeles. “

3. “Brave New World” — Peacock, July 15

Peacock

Description: “In a utopia whose perfection hinges upon control of monogamy and privacy, members of the collective begin to question the rules, putting their regimented society on a collision course with forbidden love and revolution.”

2. “The God of High School” — Crunchyroll, July 6

Crunchyroll

Description: “God of High School is an all-styles martial arts tournament for high schoolers from all over Korea. Jin Mori, who lives on his own after parting ways with his grandfather Taejin at a young age, is on his way to the preliminary for his region when he ends up chasing a snatcher. In the midst of his pursuit, he meets Han Daewi and Yoo Mira, two other high schoolers on their way to participate in the preliminary.”

1. “Cursed” — Netflix, July 17

Netflix

Description: “Armed with mysterious powers and a legendary sword, young rebel Nimue joins forces with charming mercenary Arthur on a mission to save her people.”

