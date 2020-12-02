The 5 most anticipated new TV shows coming in December

CBS All Access ‘The Stand’

Every month, Business Insider looks at the most anticipated new TV shows debuting in the US using data from the television-tracking app TV Time.

CBS All Access’ “The Stand” is the most anticipated series debuting in December.

Stephen King’s post-apocalyptic novel “The Stand” is getting the small-screen treatment this month â€” again. The novel was adapted in 1994 for ABC. This time it’s hitting CBS All Access and fans can’t wait.

The list also includes Shonda Rhimes’ first series for Netflix (“Bridgerton”) as part of her mega deal with the streamer that she landed in 2018. The deal was worth around $US150 million, according to The New York Times.

Below are the five most anticipated new shows of December:

5. “The Wilds” — Amazon Prime Video, December 11

Amazon Prime Video

Description: “A group of teen girls from different backgrounds must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they have all endured. There’s just one twist to this thrilling drama … these girls did not end up on this island by accident. “

4. “Selena: The Series” — Netflix, December 4

Netflix

Description: “Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice. Selena: The Series explores her journey from singing small gigs to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time – and the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together. “

3. “Bridgerton” — Netflix, December 25

Netflix

Description: “The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels.”

2. “Your Honour” — Showtime, December 6

Showtime

Description: “The 10-episode legal thriller stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenaged son Adam (Hunter Doohan) is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. Starring Bryan Cranston.”

1. “The Stand” — CBS All Access, December 17

CBS All Access

Description:“‘The Stand’ is Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgård), the Dark Man.”

