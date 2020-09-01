The most anticipated new TV shows premiering in September

Netflix Sarah Paulson in ‘Ratched’

Every month, TV Time provides Business Insider with the five most anticipated new TV shows.

September includes Netflix’s “Ratched” and HBO Max’s “Raised By Wolves.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ryan Murphy is back with another Netflix series.

The superstar producer has delivered “The Politician” and “Hollywood” to disappointing critical reception after striking a lucrative deal with the streaming giant in 2018. His next project, “Ratched,” is a prequel to the Oscar-winning movie “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” centered on Sarah Paulson’s troubling Nurse Ratched, originally played by Louise Fletcher.

Every month, Business Insider runs down the five most anticipated new shows using data from television-tracking app TV Time, derived from its millions of users around the world who use the app to track and react to what they’re watching.

September also sees the debut of the mysterious sci-fi series “Raised By Wolves,” from “Alien” and “Gladiator” director Ridley Scott. It premieres September 20 on HBO Max, but has already received positive reviews and has an 82% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Below are the five most anticipated new shows of September:

5. “Utopia” — Amazon Prime Video, September 25

Prime Video

Description: “When the conspiracy in the elusive comic Utopia is real, a group of young fans come together to embark on a high-stakes twisted adventure to use what they uncover to save themselves, each other, and ultimately humanity. Starring John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, and Sasha Lane.”

4. “We Are Who We Are” — HBO, September 14

HBO

Description: “From Luca Guadagnino, the director of Call Me By Your Name, We Are Who We Are follows a group of teens growing up on an American Army base outside of Venice, Italy struggling to find their own identities as they move into young-adulthood. “

3. “The Third Day” — HBO, September 14

HBO/Sky Atlantic UK

Description: “Created by Dennis Kelly and Felix Barrett, The Third Day is told over the first three episodes. ‘Summer’ follows Sam, a man drawn to a mysterious Island off the British coast, who encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost. ‘Winter’ unfolds over the latter three episodes as Helen, a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate. The limited series stars Jude Law, Naomie Harris, Katherine Waterston, Emily Watson, and Paddy Considine.”

2. “Raised By Wolves” — HBO Max, September 20

HBO Max

Description: “Two androids are tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.”

1. “Ratched” — Netflix, September 3

Netflix

Description: “From the creator of American Horror Story, witness the origin of one of the world’s most iconic characters, Nurse Ratched.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.