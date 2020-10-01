The most anticipated new TV shows premiering in October

AMC ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’

Every month, TV Time provides Business Insider with the five most anticipated new TV shows.

October includes Hulu’s “Helstrom” and AMC’s “Walking Dead: World Beyond.”

AMC’s “The Walking Dead” is ending with its next season, its 11th. But the franchise isn’t done yet.

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” which follows a group of young survivors who grew up in the zombie apocalypse, debuts in October.

Another comic-inspired series, “Helstrom,” also debuts next month on Hulu. The series stars a Marvel Comics character, though Marvel branding is largely absent from this dark horror series.

Every month, Business Insider runs down the five most anticipated new shows using data from television-tracking app TV Time, derived from its users in the US who use the app to track and react to what they’re watching.

Below are the five most anticipated new shows of October:

5. “The Good Lord Bird” — Showtime, October 4

Showtime

Description: “Ethan Hawke, Daveed Diggs and Joshua Caleb Johnson star in a humorous, dramatic and historical tapestry of Antebellum America based on the award winning novel by author James McBride. Told from the point of view of Onion, a newly freed teenager who joins abolitionist John Brown on a holy crusade to end slavery and finds himself part of the famous 1859 raid at Harpers Ferry, the Limited Event Series is an adventure equal parts absurd and tragic, spotlighting the ever-changing racial, religious and gender roles that make up the American identity.”

4. “Helstrom” — Hulu, October 16

Hulu

Description: “Daimon and Ana Helstrom are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity – each with their attitude and skills.”

3. “Next” — Fox, October 6

Fox

Description: “Silicon Valley pioneer Paul LeBlanc joins forces with Special Agent Shea Salazar to stop the A.I. he created from destroying the world.”

2. “The Undoing” — HBO, October 4

HBO

Description: “From writer David E. Kelley (‘Big Little Lies’) and director Susanne Bier (‘The Night Manager’), the new limited series focuses on Nicole Kidman’s Grace Fraser, a successful therapist, and her devoted husband, Jonathan (Hugh Grant), and their young son who attends an elite private school in New York City. A chasm opens in Grace’s seemingly perfect life: a violent death, a missing spouse and a chain of terrible revelations.”

1. “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” — AMC, October 4

AMC

Description:“Get a first look at the new mythology and the first generation raised in the apocalypse.”

