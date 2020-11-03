The most anticipated new TV shows premiering in November

HBO Max ‘The Flight Attendant’

Every month, TV Time provides Business Insider with the five most anticipated new TV shows.

November includes HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” and ABC’s “Big Sky.”

HBO Max’s latest original series, “The Flight Attendant,” starring “The Big Bang Theory” actress Kaley Cuoco, hits the WarnerMedia streaming service this month. But audiences are more eager for “Big Little Lies” creator David E. Kelly’s new ABC procedural, “Big Sky.”

Every month, Business Insider runs down the five most anticipated new shows in the US using data from television-tracking app TV Time, derived from its users who use the app to track and react to what they’re watching.

Netflix, which typically dominates among audiences, was notably shut out this month, with no anticipated new shows in TV Time’s top five for November. The last time that happened was in April.

Below are the five most anticipated new shows of November:

5. “B Positive” — CBS, November 15

CBS

Description: “‘B Positive’ is a comedy executive produced by Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette, starring Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford. The series revolves around Drew (Middleditch), a therapist and newly divorced dad who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together, they form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship, as they begin a journey that will forever impact both of their lives.”

4. “Moonbase 8” — Showtime, November 8

Showtime

Description: “Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker and John C. Reilly star in this new comedy series as three astronauts stationed at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator in a remote part of the Arizona desert. While working vigorously to qualify for their first lunar mission, they encounter many obstacles including loneliness, self-doubt and their own incompetence. In spite of it all, they remain determined to prove they have the right stuff to reach the moon.”

3. “A Teacher” — FX on Hulu, November 10

FX on Hulu

Description: “Exploring the complexities and consequences of a predatory relationship, ‘A Teacher’ follows the stories of Claire Wilson (Kate Mara), a young teacher at a suburban Texas high school and her student, Eric Walker (Nick Robinson).”

2. “The Flight Attendant” — HBO Max, November 26

HBO Max

Description: “The Flight Attendant is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (Kaley Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened. The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times best-selling author Chris Bohjalian.”

1. “Big Sky” — ABC, November 17

ABC

Description: “From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (‘Big Little Lies’) comes ‘Big Sky,’ a thriller created by Kelley, who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.”

