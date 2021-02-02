The 5 most anticipated new TV shows coming in February

The CW ‘Superman and Lois’

Every month, Insider looks at the most anticipated new TV shows debuting globally using data from the television-tracking app TV Time.

The CW’s new DC superhero series, “Superman and Lois,” is the most anticipated show this month.

The CW has had great success with its DC TV shows in recent years, from “Arrow” to “The Flash.”

The latest entry into the universe is “Superman and Lois,” which follows Clark Kent and Lois Lane as they raise a family.

Every month, Insider runs down the five most anticipated new shows using data from television-tracking app TV Time, derived from its users around the globe who use the app to track and react to what they’re watching.

Below are the five most anticipated new shows of February:

5. “Tribes of Europa” — Netflix, February 19

Netflix

Description:“In 2074, three siblings set out to change the fate of Europe after a global catastrophe fractures it into countless microstates fighting for dominance.”

4. “Firefly Lane” — Netflix, February 3

Netflix

Description: “Best friends Tully and Kate support each other through good times and bad with an unbreakable bond that carries them from their teens to their 40s.”

3. “The Equaliser” — CBS, February 7

CBS

Description: “Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background, uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall comes across to most as an average single mum who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is ‘The Equaliser’ – an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.”

2. “Clarice” — CBS, February 11

CBS

Description: “Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.”

1. “Superman and Lois” — The CW, February 23

The CW

Description:“The Man of Steel and Metropolis’ famous journalist, Lois Lane, come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – parenthood.”

