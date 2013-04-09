Fandango's 5 Most Anticipated Movies Of The Summer

Moviegoers will be inundated with summer movies beginning next month.
Which ones will rise to the occasion at the box office, and which ones should distributors be worried over?
Fandango surveyed more than 4,000 moviegoers to find out the five most anticipated movies of the summer.
You may be surprised by what’s left off the list.
Missing from the top five is Warner Bros. Superman reboot 'Man of Steel' and Disney's pricey 'The Lone Ranger' starring Johnny Depp.
The biggest surprise may be 'Fast & Furious 6.' Though the franchise has always been successful enough to not only warrant six films, but also to announce a seventh one that's already in the works.
