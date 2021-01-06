The 66 most anticipated movies coming out in 2021

MGM Daniel Craig as James Bond in ‘No Time to Die.’

2021 is loaded with big movies.

Movies that were originally opening in 2020 like “No Time to Die,” “Black Widow,” and “F9” have been added to the slate this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Those big blockbusters are joining an already deep 2021 movie calendar that includes “Mission: Impossible 7,” “The Suicide Squad,” and Marvel’s “Eternals.”

We note below which titles will also be streaming at the same time they are in theatres.

“Pieces of a Woman” – January 7 (theatres and Netflix)

Netflix Shia LaBeouf and Vanessa Kirby in ‘Pieces of a Woman.’

Vanessa Kirby gives an Oscar-worthy performance playing a grief-stricken woman who tragically loses her child during a home birth.

“One Night in Miami” – January 8 (theatres) / January 15 (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Studios Regina King’s ‘One Night in Miami.’

Regina King delivers a powerful directing effort in this fictional look at a night of deep discussion between Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, Cassius Clay, and Jim Brown.

“The Little Things” – January 29 (theatres and HBO Max)

Warner Bros. Denzel Washington in ‘The Little Things.’

Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto make up the impressive cast for this crime thriller. In it, Washington and Malek try to track down Leto, who plays a serial killer.

“Minari” – February 12

A24 Lee Isaac Chung’s ‘Minari.’

Director Lee Isaac Chung chronicles the life of a Korean-American family as they move to an Arkansas farm in search of the American Dream.

“Judas and the Messiah” – February 12 (theatres and HBO Max)

Warner Bros. Daniel Kaluuya in ‘Judas and the Messiah.’

This anticipated drama looks at the life of Fred Hampton, the chairman of the Black Panther Party.

Daniel Kaluuya plays Hampton alongside LaKeith Stanfield as William O’Neal, the FBI informant who’s infiltrated the party.

“Nomadland” – February 19

Searchlight Pictures Frances McDormand in ‘Nomadland.’

Like Vanessa Kirby, Frances McDormand is also an Oscar best actress frontrunner for her performance here. She plays a woman who has gone off the grid and travels the west living out of her van.

“Tom & Jerry” – February 26 (theatres and HBO Max)

Warner Bros. Tim Story’s ‘Tom & Jerry.’

This mix of animation and live-action follows the legendary Hanna-Barbera cartoon characters opposite stars like Chloë Grace Moretz, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong.

“Nobody” – February 26

Universal Bob Odenkirk in ‘Nobody.’

From the twisted creators behind “Hardcore Henry” and “John Wick” comes this unique action movie starring Bob Odenkirk as a regular guy who won’t take being bullied anymore.

“Cherry” – February 26 (theatres) / March 12 (Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus Tom Holland in ‘Cherry.’

In their next movie following “Avengers: Endgame,” directors Anthony and Joe Russo direct this crime drama that follows the life of an Army medic who suffers from PTSD, played by Tom Holland.

“Chaos Walking” – March 5

Lionsgate Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley in ‘Chaos Walking.’

Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley star in this sci-fi thriller in which Ridley’s character finds herself on a planet where all women have disappeared.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” – March 5 (theatres and Disney Plus)

Walt Disney Animation Kelly Marie Tran voices the lead in ‘Raya and the Last Dragon.’

This Disney animated movie follows a warrior named Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) who is in search of the last dragon to stop the monsters threatening her land.

“The King’s Man” – March 12

Peter Mountain/20th Century Fox Matthew Vaughn’s ‘The King’s Man.’

The slick super-spy “Kingsman” franchise now gets a prequel.

“The Many Saints of Newark” – March 12 (theatres and HBO Max)

Anthony Neste/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images Tony Soprano in ‘The Sopranos.’

A prequel to “The Sopranos,” the story is set in Newark, New Jersey during the city’s 1967 riots. It stars Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Ray Liotta, Vera Farmiga, and Michael Gandolfini as Tony Soprano. Gandolfini’s late father, James, of course, played the iconic older version of Tony in the landmark HBO series.

“Morbius” – March 19

Sony Pictures Jared Leto in ‘Morbius.’

The latest Sony-owned Marvel character to hit the big screen is Jared Leto as the living vampire.

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” – March 19

JC Olivera/Getty Images Nicolas Cage.

Imagine a movie filled with memorable Nicolas Cage characters. That’s exactly what this is.

In the movie, Cage stars as himself as he agrees to attend a super fan’s party for $US1 million. In the process, he realises he must become famous characters he’s played in the past to save his wife and daughter from his host (played by Pedro Pascal) who turns out to be a drug lord.

“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” – April 2

Sony Pictures Animation James Corden returns to voice Peter Rabbit in the sequel, ‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.’

James Corden returns to voice Peter, the mischievous rabbit who always seems to get himself into trouble.

“No Time to Die” – April 2

MGM Daniel Craig as James Bond in ‘No Time to Die.’

Daniel Craig is back one last time to play James Bond – and it has been a long process to get to the finish line. A director change, Craig’s on-set injury, and the coronavirus changing the movie’s release date has kept this movie from audiences. But we’re hoping it was all worth the wait.

“Bios” – April 16

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Tom Hanks.

Tom Hanks plays Finch, who has been living underground for a decade following a solar event that has left the world a wasteland. Falling ill, Finch creates a robot to help him in his quest to find a way for his beloved dog to be taken care of after he’s gone.

“Fatherhood” – April 16

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images Kevin Hart.

Kevin Hart turns to drama in his latest movie in which he plays a single father caring for his daughter after the death of his wife.

“Mortal Kombat” – April 16 (theatres and HBO Max)

Warner Bros. The reboot of the classic game is coming this year.

This reboot of the movie franchise based on the popular video game has James Wan (director of “Aquaman,” creator of “The Conjuring” franchise) on as a producer, which bodes well for an IP that has had trouble finding success on the big screen.

“A Quiet Place Part II” – April 23

Paramount Emily Blunt in ‘A Quiet Place Part II.’

Picking up from the events of the hit first movie, Evelyn (Emily Blunt) must take her family out into the unknown to face new terrors.

“Last Night in Soho” – April 23

Focus Features Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith in ‘Last Night in Soho.’

Anya Taylor-Joy stars as a wannabe fashion designer who suddenly finds herself back in 1960s London. But in this Edgar Wright-directed movie, not everything is as it seems.

“Black Widow” – May 7

Marvel Studios Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh in ‘Black Widow.’

Scarlett Johansson’s famous MCU character finally gets her own standalone movie. Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour are along for the ride.

“Free Guy” – May 21

Walt Disney Studios Ryan Reynolds in ‘Free Guy.’

This action-comedy stars Ryan Reynolds who discovers he’s an NPC (non-player character) in a video game. The movie also stars Taika Waititi, Jodi Comer, and “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery.

“Spiral” – May 21

Lionsgate Chris Rock in ‘Spiral.’

The “Saw” franchise is back this time with Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock starring as cops trying to track down the person behind a series of gruesome murders.

“Godzilla vs Kong” – May 21 (theatres and HBO Max)

Warner Bros. Godzilla in ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters.’

The MonsterVerse is finally getting its big moment. After “Kong: Skull Island” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” it’s finally time for these two titans to face off.

“Cruella” – May 28

Walt Disney Studios Emma Stone in ‘Cruella.’

We cannot wait to watch Emma Stone play a young Cruella de Vil, the villain in the “101 Dalmatians” movies.

“F9” – May 28

Universal Vin Diesel and John Cena in ‘F9.’

The “Fast and Furious” saga hits movie number nine. This time John Cena is in on the fun. And It will mark the return of fan-favourite Han.

“Infinite” – May 28

Chris Pizzello/AP Mark Wahlberg.

Mark Wahlberg plays a man who learns that his hallucinations are in fact visions from the past. It’s directed by Antoine Fuqua (“The Equaliser” movies).

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” – June 4 (theatre and HBO Max)

Warner Bros. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga star in ‘The Conjuring’ franchise.

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return as paranormal investigators, Lorraine and Ed Warren, for the latest look at a creepy chapter in the franchise.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” – June 11

Sony Paul Rudd in ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife.’

Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan made the original “Ghostbusters” movie, is the latest director to try to relaunch the comedy franchise.

Original Ghostbusters Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson return. The movie also stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, and “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard.

“Luca” – June 18

Pixar Pixar’s ‘Luca.’

Pixar’s next movie follows the strong friendship between a human and a sea monster set in the Italian Riviera.

“In the Heights” – June 18 (theatres and HBO Max)

Warner Bros. Jon M. Chu’s ‘In the Heights.’

Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”) adapts Lin-Manuel Miranda’s stage musical that looks at a Washington Heights bodega owner (Anthony Ramos) who has dreams of a new life after inheriting his grandmother’s fortune.

The movie also stars Miranda, Jimmy Smits, and Corey Hawkins.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” – June 25

Sony Venom.

Tom Hardy returns to play the Marvel villain, and this time, Andy Serkis directs.

“Top Gun: Maverick” – July 2

Paramount Pictures Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’

Tom Cruise returns to play his iconic hotshot pilot character “Maverick.” The cast also includes Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer reprising his role as “Ice Man.”

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” – July 2

Associated Press Steve Carell returns for ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru.’

The loveable minions will once again team with Steve Carell, who voices the supervillain character Gru.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” – July 9

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney Simu Liu plays Shang-Chi in ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.’

In this Marvel movie, we follow Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), a martial artist who must confront his past when he joins the Ten Rings organisation.

“The Forever Purge” – July 9

The Purge trailer ‘The Purge’ is returning.

The latest movie in this successful horror franchise from Blumhouse Productions is certain to scare you over the summer.

“Dog” – July 16

Frazer Harrison/Getty Channing Tatum.

Channing Tatum stars and co-directs this comedy in which he plays an Army Ranger who heads out on a road trip to attend a friend’s funeral.

“Uncharted” – July 16

Sony Tom Holland in ‘Uncharted.’

The long-awaited movie adaptation of the video game is finally here. Tom Holland stars as treasure hunter Nathan Drake.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” – July 16 (theatres and HBO Max)

Harry How/Getty LeBron James.

LeBron James takes over for Michael Jordan in this unique franchise as he teams with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang to save the world by playing in the ultimate basketball game.

“Old” – July 23

AP Photo/Steve Luciano M. Night Shyamalan.

Like most M. Night Shyamalan, very little has been revealed about his new movie. All we know is who stars: Gael García Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Alex Wolff, and Vicky Krieps.

“The Tomorrow War” – July 23

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Chris Pratt.

Chris Pratt plays a man drafted to fight in a war that can only be won by his ability to correct his past. Betty Gilpin and J.K. Simmons also star.

“Jungle Cruise” – July 30

Walt Disney Studios Emily Blunt and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in ‘Jungle Cruise.’

This is the latest Disney ride to get the big movie treatment. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt lead us through this action-comedy.

“Hotel Transylvania 4” – August 6

Columbia Pictures The gang in ‘Hotel Transylvania 3.’

Adam Sandler returns as the grumpy but loveable Count Dracula in the popular animated franchise.

“The Suicide Squad” – August 6 (theatres and HBO Max)

Warner Bros. Idris Elba in ‘The Suicide Squad.’

James Gunn takes on DC’s group of villains after years playing in the Marvel sandbox with the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise.

With a mix of new characters and familiar names from the first “Squad” movie, we set out on a violent and sure-to-be-funny adventure.

The all-star cast includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Pete Davidson, John Cena, Michael Rooker, and Jai Courtney.

“Deep Water” – August 13

JB Lacroix/Getty Images; Desiree Navarro/Getty Images Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas costar in ‘Deep Water.’

It’s the movie where Ben Affleck and James Bond star Ana de Armas hit it off and sparked their tabloid-crazed relationship.

In the movie, Affleck and De Armas play a couple with a troubling relationship.

“Respect” – August 13

United Artists Jennifer Hudson in ‘Respect.’

This biopic stars Jennifer Hudson as the legendary R&B artist, Aretha Franklin.

“Don’t Breathe 2” – August 13

Sony Stephen Lang as the blind man in ‘Don’t Breathe.’

In 2016 the hit horror movie spooked the heck out of audiences as a blind man (Stephen Lang) terrorised a group of kids trying to rob him. He returns for the twisted sequel.

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” – August 20

Summit Entertainment (L-R) Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson return for the sequel.

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson return for the sequel to the 2017 action-comedy. This time Salma Hayek joins the fun.

“Candyman” – August 27

Universal Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in ‘Candyman.’

Jordan Peele co-wrote and produced this “spiritual sequel” to the classic 1992 horror.

“Jackass 4” – September 3

IMDB / Paramount Pictures There’s more ‘Jackass’ coming.

Johnny Knoxville and the gang are back for more bone-breaking stunts.

“Death on the Nile” – September 17

Disney Armie Hammer and Gal Gadot in ‘Death on the Nile.’

Kenneth Branagh directs and returns as Agatha Christie’s popular detective Hercule Poirot in this whodunit sequel to “Murder on the Orient Express.”

This time, the cast includes stars like Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, and “Black Panther” star Letitia Wright.

“Man from Toronto” – September 17

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Woody Harrelson.

Woody Harrelson plays the world’s deadliest assassin and Kevin Hart plays a guy who is not that at all. But somehow the two get mistaken at an Airbnb rental.

“The Boss Baby: Family Business” – September 17

Universal Tom McGrath’s ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business.’

The new boss baby (voiced by Amy Sedaris) has shown up, which leads to a new adventure.

“Dune” – October 1 (theatres and HBO Max)

Warner Bros. Timothée Chalamet in ‘Dune.’

Denis Villeneuve (“Blade Runner 2049,” “Sicario”) takes on the epic Frank Herbert novel.

It includes a cast made up of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and Javier Bardem.

“The Last Duel” – October 15

Frazer Harrison/Getty (L-R) Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

In this movie, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are going to share the screen for the first time since 1999’s “Dogma.” The duo also share screenwriting credit, the last time they did that they won Oscars for penning “Good Will Hunting.”

The story follows Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) who have been ordered by King Charles VI (Ben Affleck) to fight to the death to settle their dispute.

“Halloween Kills” – October 15

Universal Michael Myers is coming back in ‘Halloween Kills.’

Legendary horror character Michael Myers returns in this sequel to the latest reboot of the franchise.

“Eternals” – November 5

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney The cast of ‘Eternals.’

Marvel’s look at a race of immortal beings stars Angelina Jolie, Kit Harrington, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, and Brian Tyree Henry.

“Mission: Impossible 7” – November 19

Paramount Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout.’

Tom Cruise returns to once more play Ethan Hunt … and kick butt. He’s taken COVID-19 precautions on his set very seriously.

“King Richard” – November 19

Lee Jin-man/AP Will Smith.

Will Smith plays Richard Williams, the driven father who made his daughters Venus and Serena Williams into tennis superstars.

“Encanto” – November 24

Robyn Beck/Getty Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The minds behind “Zootopia” teams with Lin-Manuel Miranda doing the music for this upcoming Disney animated movie about a Colombian girl who is the only non-magical member of her family.

“West Side Story” – December 10

Twentieth Century Fox Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story.’

Steven Spielberg adapts the famous musical, which stars Ansel Elgort.

Untitled Spider-Man movie – December 17

Marvel Studios Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’

Following the events of “Far From Home,” Peter Parker (Tom Holland) sets out for an adventure that will have him face off with villains from past Spider-Man movies, including Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina).

“Sing 2” – December 22

Universal The gang takes on new challenges in the ‘Sing’ sequel.

This sequel to the hit 2016 animated movie finds the talented singing animals taking on a new performance challenge thought up by their leader Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey).

“The Matrix 4” – December 22 (theatres and HBO Max)

Warner Bros. Keanu Reeves in ‘The Matrix.’

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith all return for this new instalment in the franchise that redefined the action genre.

