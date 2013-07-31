The Most Anticipated Gadgets Of The Year

Motorola’s Moto X.

Now that we’re past the mid-point of 2013, tech companies are gearing up for a big product push for the holiday season.



You can expect to see a bunch of new flagship projects from just about every major tech company over the next few months.

Let’s take a look.

HTC is reportedly working on a giant version of its flagship One smartphone. This device will probably have at least a 5.5-inch display. Samsung is working on an update to its Galaxy Note phablet. The Galaxy Note III will reportedly have a screen that's close to six inches. It should launch this fall. Google will likely have another new Nexus smartphone in time for the holidays. Early reports suggest LG will make the device. Google has traditionally released its new flagship Nexus phones in the fall, just before the holidays. Last year's Nexus 4 was made by LG and it got pretty good reviews. Google is expected to launch a major new version of Android called Key Lime Pie either late this year or early next year. Google will likely launch a new 10-inch Nexus tablet this fall. Some early rumours suggest Samsung will make it. Google's Nexus 10 tablet from last year was praised for having a display that's sharper than the iPad. But the downside to Android tablets is many apps aren't designed for larger screens. The next full-sized iPad will probably be lighter and thinner. It should also have a design similar to the iPad Mini. It should launch in late fall. The iPhone 5S will reportedly look very similar to the current iPhone 5, but it should have faster internal hardware and maybe even a fingerprint sensor. Expect an early fall launch. Apple is also working on a 'cheap' iPhone made out of plastic. It'll probably launch around the same time as the iPhone 5S, in the early fall. iOS 7, Apple's new operating system for iPhones and iPads, will launch this fall, likely around the same time as the next iPhone. Will Microsoft release a new Surface tablet? It's been a year since Microsoft first announced its first tablet, the Surface. So it wouldn't be surprising if Microsoft introduced a new version this fall. We'd really like to see a model using Intel's new Haswell processors, which allow for incredible battery life, something the current Surface Pro lacks. Motorola will introduce its new flagship smartphone, the Moto X, on August 1. (The phone has already leaked several times this summer.) Now check out some cool gadgets you can buy today. Click here to see the best smartphones on the planet >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.