“Pokémon GO” may be one of the most popular mobile games in history, but there is still a lot of room for improvement. Frustrating glitches and tech-savvy cheaters have made certain parts of the game unplayable. Here’s a look at some of the things that make you want to smash your phone with a Pokéball.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.