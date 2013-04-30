A Majority Of Android Phones Still Can't Access Google Now, But The iPhone Can

Google launched its voice assistant Google Now on the iPhone today.



It’s an amazing product, and much better than Apple’s own Siri.

Now for some brutal irony.

Google Now isn’t available on most Android phones because they’re still running an older version of the operating system that’s incompatible. Yet it does work on Android’s biggest competitor, iOS.

Google Now only works on Android phones running the latest version of the OS called Jelly Bean. According to Google’s own statistics, only 25% of Android devices are running Jelly Bean. Most Android phones (about 39%) are running a version called Gingerbread, which is about two and a half years old.

