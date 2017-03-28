These are the most and least trusted news outlets in America

The 2016 presidential election made the question of media credibility in America central to political discussions — mainstream media bias and the influence of so-called “fake news” have been hotly debated over the past year.

And recent surveys have shown that many of the biggest US news outlets aren’t very trusted across the board, and the right is especially sceptical of mainstream media.

News outlets like CNN and ABC News might have the biggest audiences, but the most trusted news outlets in America are actually British, according to a 2014 study from Pew Research Center.

BBC and The Economist top the list of outlets that are trusted by every ideological group, while BuzzFeed and The Rush Limbaugh Show are at the bottom.

Check out the chart:

Conservative-leaning news outlets seem to be the least trusted among those with a mixed political ideology. Liberal-leaning outlets like Mother Jones and ThinkProgress also rank lower than major media players like The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.

The news outlets that are considered trustworthy by every ideological group don’t equate to the most popular outlets, however. Americans say they get most of their political news from local TV, Facebook, and major networks like CNN and Fox News.

CNN and Fox News both had a high trust rating overall, but there is more of a dispute between ideological groups about whether they’re trustworthy. For example, 88% of consistent conservatives said they trust Fox News, but only 14% said they trust CNN.

For the study, Pew surveyed a representative sample of randomly selected Americans, polling nearly 3,000 people in 2014.

