Here Are The Most And Least Happy Careers

While engineers may have the most lucrative jobs, singers are the happiest.



According to a study conducted by MyPlan.com, singers were the most satisfied workers with a 97.0 score of happiness. This is followed by municipal fire fighters (90.0) and aircraft assemblers (83.3).

On the other end of the scale, mail clerks and mail machine operators scored a measly 25.0, with the exception of mail clerks employed by the U.S. Postal Service. Program directors and municipal clerks tied right behind with each at 30.0.

The study included 13,871 of the site’s users.

Below are MyPlan’s rankings of the top 10 most and least satisfying careers:

Photo: MyPlan.com

Photo: MyPlan.com

