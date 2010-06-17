Now Most Americans Think Gulf Wildlife And Beaches Will NEVER Recover

Photo: the sierra club

A new Gallup poll shows most people are very pessimistic about the oil spill.59% of Americans say local wildlife will never cover. 49% say local beaches will never recover. Nearly everyone thinks wildlife and beaches will take more than 10 years to recover.



Most people say the spill will hurt the economy (83%), push up gas prices (79%), and push up food prices (79%).

The polling numbers tell you everything you need to know about major publicity campaigns by BP, Barack Obama, and Florida.

Read more: 18 Beaches That The Oil Spill May Ruin Forever

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.