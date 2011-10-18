Most Americans Support Obama's Jobs Plan, Believe His Policies Will Fail

Photo: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

A new CNN/ORC Poll shows a record number of Americans believe it is more likely that President Barack Obama’s policies will fail — but a large majority still support his jobs plan.Nearly 60 per cent of Americans doubt Obama’s policies will succeed — the highest margin since Obama took office, the poll found.



But Americans are supportive of every aspect of Obama’s American Jobs Act, from extending the payroll tax cut to raising taxes on those making more than $1 million a year.

