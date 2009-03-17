Most Americans Still Not Using The Mobile Web

Many companies, ranging from carriers like AT&T (T) to advertising companies like Google (GOOG), are hoping that Americans become as dependent on using the Internet on their phones as they are on their computers. So far, that’s still a work in progress.



The number of American mobile subscribers using the Internet to access “news and information” on their phones has doubled in the last year, comScore notes today. In January, 63 million used the mobile Internet once in the month, up 71% from 37 million a year ago. And 22.3 million used the mobile Internet daily, up 107% from 10.8 million a year ago.

But that’s still a small percentage of mobile subscribers: With about 250 million subs in the U.S., that means only about 25% of subscribers use the Internet to access information and news on their phones at all, and only about 10% use it daily.

We expect the percentage to continue to increase as more people buy smartphones like the iPhone, which require data subscriptions and have better Web browsers. But there’s still a lot of work left if companies like Google ever expect to make the same amount of money off the mobile Web as the normal Web.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.