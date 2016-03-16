Many Americans have a burger preference that chefs hate

While some chefs may turn up their noses, the biggest chunk of Americans are siding with food poisoning experts and ordering their burgers well-done.

Thirty-six per cent of Americans prefer their burgers well-done, according to 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll from 2012 that recently resurfaced on Twitter thanks to Huffington Post reporter Ariel Edwards-Levy.

According to the poll, 29% choose medium, 19% pick medium rare, and just 4% opt for a rare burger.

While 11% of Americans reported they didn’t eat burgers at all in 2012, some have jumped on the burger bandwagon in recent years.

According to a report by the NPD Group, restaurants sold 3% more burgers in 2014 than they had the year before, even though sandwich sales decreased by 2%, reports the Washington Post. In 2015, hamburger consumption reached 30 hamburgers per capita in the US.

Burgers are everywhere in the US — and more than one in three of those are well-done.

