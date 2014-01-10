Most Americans Don't Recognise America's Top Evening News Anchor

A chart from the Pew Research Center offers more proof that America’s evening news programs are on the decline — a survey conducted over the summer shows that most Americans can’t correctly identify Brian Williams, the anchor of NBC’s Nightly News, the top rated evening news show for the past 17 years.

In 2013, only 27% of people surveyed could correctly identify Williams. But in 1985, 47% of people were able to correctly identify well-known anchor Dan Rather of CBS Evening News, the top rated evening news show of the time.

Here’s the chart:

Viewership of evening news programs has been declining for decades, which might be why fewer people are able to recognise the nation’s top anchors.

Nielsen data shows the dramatic drop in viewers since 1980:

